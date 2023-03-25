As early as Friday, a speedy solution had become apparent. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after the EU summit in Brussels with regard to the desired agreement: “It will happen, and fairly quickly.”

According to an agreement in principle between the EU Parliament and EU states in autumn 2022, only emission-free new cars should be registered from 2035. However, Germany insisted on allowing new cars with combustion engines that use so-called e-fuels – i.e. climate-neutral artificial fuels that are produced with green electricity.