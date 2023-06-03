EU approves 500 million “Asap” plan to produce more ammunition for Ukraine

The EU will produce more ammunition. Ok to the “Asap” plan in support of Ukraine

The regulation was approved with a large majority in the European Parliament “Asap” which allows in Europe an increase of armaments production in support of Ukraine. The measure received 446 votes in favour, 67 against and 112 abstentions according to court reports.

Thanks to the introduction of specific measures, including a financing of 500 million eurosthe ASAP aims to boost the EU’s production capacity to cope with the current shortage of ammunition, missiles and their components.

Within the group of Socialists & Democratswhich he had most discussed internally especially in the Pd delegationas regards the Italian MEPs there were 8 yes, 6 abstentions (Bartolo, Lauret, Moretti, Robert, Drag, Varied) and only one no, the one announced by Massimiliano Smeriglio. It does not appear in the voting reports Giuliano Pisapia.

In the morning the European Parliament had rejected all the amendments presented by the S&D, in particular those proposed by the Pd to prevent the use of the funds of the Pnrr and cohesion for arms production.

