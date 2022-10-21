Home Business EU autumn summit focuses on energy issues, countries are deeply divided
EU autumn summit focuses on energy issues, countries are deeply divided

EU autumn summit focuses on energy issues, countries are deeply divided

First Financial 2022-10-21

On the 20th local time, the two-day EU Autumn Summit was held in Brussels, Belgium. This summit will focus on discussing what countermeasures the EU should take under the current European energy dilemma. However, public opinion pointed out that EU countries have serious differences on major issues, and it remains to be seen whether the summit can achieve substantial breakthroughs.

On the 20th local time, the two-day EU Autumn Summit was held in Brussels, Belgium. This summit will focus on discussing what countermeasures the EU should take under the current European energy dilemma. However, public opinion pointed out that EU countries have serious differences on major issues, and it remains to be seen whether the summit can achieve substantial breakthroughs.

