First Financial 2022-10-21 09:57:15 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

On the 20th local time, the two-day EU Autumn Summit was held in Brussels, Belgium. This summit will focus on discussing what countermeasures the EU should take under the current European energy dilemma. However, public opinion pointed out that EU countries have serious differences on major issues, and it remains to be seen whether the summit can achieve substantial breakthroughs.

EU autumn summit focuses on energy issues, countries are deeply divided