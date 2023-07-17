EU-Celac summit: last train Brussels-Latin America

Last train for Europe, direction South America. It starts from Bruxelleswhere the summit between the representatives of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), one of several manifestations of South American regionalism. Sixty nations, representing 1.2 billion citizens and 21% of global GDP. It will be the third summit between the two regional blocs: relations are cold, the last meeting was in 2015, but recovering, also thanks to the Spanish presidency of the Council of the Union.

There will be also Cubawhose president Miguel Diaz-Canel he promised to participate in a “constructive” way in the meeting with the EU, whose “manipulative behavior” he condemned. There will be no Venezuelan President Nicolás Madurocurrently under investigation by the International Criminal Court for suspected crimes against humanity. To relaunch cooperation, the negotiating tables at the summit will discuss economic recovery, trade and investment, but also the fight against climate change, innovation, justice and citizen security.

The EU has announced that it will also discuss green and digital transition, and the summit will be an opportunity to demonstrate a shared commitment to democracy, respect for human rights and “support for the rules-based international order”. But to warm up the discussions will be above all the war on Ukraine and the free trade treaty between the EU and the South American Common Market (Mercosur)made up of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

War, trade and climate

The two co-chairs of the meeting, Charles Michel of the European Council and the pro-tempore counterpart of CELAC Ralph Gonsalves, of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, have not yet inaugurated the working sessions but diplomatic tension has already risen. In early June, the CELAC countries returned to the sender a draft joint declaration for the summit drawn up by European diplomats, which condemned Russia for the war in Ukraine.

In the counter-proposal, all references to the war have been eliminated, with minimal mention of the EU-Mercosur agreement. The Spanish presidency of the EU had also delivered an invitation to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, whose presence was however skipped due to protests by Latin American leaders. Plus, in the document Latin America has asked Europe for compensation for the colonial occupation suffered. All this has evoked in the corridors of Brussels the possibility that the summit will end without a joint declaration. As one European diplomat admitted to the Financial Times, “If we fail there may not be a next meeting. It is our last chance to relaunch relations”.

The reason for this distance of Latin American and Caribbean countries from Kyiv’s cause is their position of “active non-alignment” between the West and Moscow, often espousing China‘s diplomatic methods. However, it will be even more difficult for the negotiations between the EU and Mercosur, which have been on hold since 2019, to unblock this week. The Brazilian president became the regional standard bearer of both issues Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawhom he met on his European tour in June Emmanuel Macron in Paris and President Mattarella and the Pope in Rome, in addition to the premiers of Spain and Portugal. In Europe, Lula carried his vision for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, and dictated the Mercosur line for a “win-win” EU deal. Lula criticized Brussels for imposing sanctions and climate targets for Mercosur exports, which is now waiting to draw up a counter-proposal.

The European strategy

Pending the treaty with Mercosur, since 2013 total trade between the EU and CELAC has increased by 39% reaching 369 billion euros. Furthermore, almost 700 billion euros of investments make the Union one of the first investors among the Gulf of Mexico and the Patagonia. An economic cooperation of absolute importance for Brussels, which however, together with the USA, has lost ground in recent years in favor of the Chinese. To prepare for the summit with CELAC, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen embarked on a Latin American tour in June that saw her meet the presidents of Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Mexico.

Con Alberto Fernandez e Gabriel Boricvon der Leyen spoke of the contrast to Chinese influence in the region and negotiated strategic partnerships for extraction, trade and investment in raw materials, a crucial sector for Europe’s energy transition goals. The EU Commission aims to relaunch relations in these and other sectors with the Global Gateway, an infrastructure investment plan in third countries to offer an alternative to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

The treaty with the Mercosur and the Global Gateway they are part of a broader, declared European strategy not to lose ground in key countries, which risk ending up in the sphere of influence of the autocracies. The strategy, for which Brussels has long allocated a lot of funding, also includes investments in countries such as Brazil, Chile and Mexico in energy, migration, economic development, security and the digital transition. Bilateral interests and opportunities for common development, based on support for multilateralism and democratic values.

What to expect from the EU-CELAC summit

For all these reasons, the EU-CELAC summit is full of expectations, but it represents a minefield for European interests in Latin America. It will be the guests of Brussels who will present more proposals, but who will also have less to offer and more to lose. In the eyes of the CELAC countries, China seems willing to meet all economic demands, without environmental or democratic conditions. The role of regulatory power that the EU aims to carve out for itself in foreign policy does not allow Brussels flexibility and compromises that would facilitate Latin American interests. Filling the cooperation vacuum left by the United States of Trump and Biden requires substantial economic efforts, and for now the Global Gateway project is not producing encouraging numbers.

The good news on the eve of the EU-CELAC summit is that European diplomacy is aware of the uniqueness of this occasion, and seems to have a plan to re-establish ties with Latin America, taking it away from the sphere of influence of the autocracies. The fact that many countries in the region, including Gabriel Boric’s Chile and, if desired, Lula’s Brazil, see in the alliance with Brussels a form of non-alignment between Washington and Beijing, could be an element to exploit. If on 17 and 18 July in a final declaration the EU and CELAC find common ground on the war in Ukraine and refloat the agreement with Mercosur, the summit would prove to be a great launching pad for the Union’s foreign policy. What’s more, with elections looming, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez may not have too much time to devote to the old New World. Will an opportunity arise for Italy?

Cover photo EPA/VICTOR CAIVANO

