Over the past fortnight, central European central bankers have stepped up their messages regarding the monetary policy, in an attempt to persuade investors not to bet on an imminent start of an easing cycle. Their message is starting to get results.

These warnings come despite the drop in European markets following the bankruptcy of the Swiss credit, which led to an increase in bets that global banks would begin to relax monetary policy.

Central European central banks, having been quicker than most to raise rates, were expected to lead the way in easing. However, while this could still happen, it now appears that it will happen later than expected.

The situation is changing: factors such as the tight labor market and strong wage growth in the region are influencing investors, who are starting to notice these changes.

“Heavy pressure on wages will keep core inflation high and could cause monetary easing to lag behind current forecasts,” he said First Bank in a Thursday note.

The Czech central bank, previously seen as accommodative to its new leadership and having avoided raising rates since last summer despite pressure from its monetary department and outside analysts, has actually beefed up its restrictive message.

The Hungarian counterpart, which was expected to start cutting rates in March, has pledged to keep rates stable for an extended period, in order to contain inflationary expectations – price growth in Hungary may have slowed in February, but still remains at a high level of 25.4%.

Finally, the Central Bank of Poland kept rates unchanged this week and Governor Adam Glapinski said he was still willing to hike them if needed, although they shouldn’t hike further if economic developments track his current forecast.