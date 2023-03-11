BRUSSELS. The Minister of Transport of the Czech Republic, Martin Kupka, convened a summit in Strasbourg on Monday between the transport ministers of eleven EU countries, including Italy, opposed to Brussels’ proposal on new Euro 7 standards for car emissions and vans.

On the table of the meeting, scheduled between noon and three in the afternoon on the sidelines of the plenary of the European Parliament, there will also be the agreement on the stop to diesel and petrol cars from 2035, on which ‘Italy and Germany have already expressed their own opposition.