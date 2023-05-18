EU: Coldiretti, +318% imports of wheat from Ukraine into Italy

Imports into Italy of wheat from Ukraine increased by 318% for a quantity of about 90 million kilos in the first two months of 2023.

This is what emerges from the analysis by Coldiretti on the basis of Istat data relating to the first two months of the year in reference to the two-month extension of the agreement for the transport of cereals from the Black Sea reached between Russia and Ukraine with the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey.

An important agreement – ​​underlines Coldiretti – to guarantee supplies in the poorest countries of Africa and Asia and avoid famines which could push migratory flows. But – specifies Coldiretti – it is necessary to avoid speculation and commercial distortions caused by the influx of Ukrainian wheat on the European market.

In fact, in Italy – notes Coldiretti – the prices of soft wheat have dropped by 30% in the last year, to values ​​that have dropped to just 26 cents per kilo. Only 55% of agricultural products that left Ukraine after the agreement reached developing countries, such as those of North Africa and Asia, according to the analysis by Coldiretti based on data from the Divulga Study Center on agricultural products shipped from August 2022 to February 2023 from the ports of Chornomorsk (36.4% of the total), Yuzhny (35.8%) and Odessa (27.8%).

With 5.2 million tons of agricultural products including wheat, corn and sunflower oil, equal to 21.5% of the total, China is the country – concludes Coldiretti – which has benefited the most from the agreement. Spain with 4.1 million tons of products and Turkey with 2.7 million tons of products still climb the podium but Italy with 1.76 million tons is in fourth place.