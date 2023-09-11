EU Commission: Germany at the bottom is slowing down EU growth

Everything is connected: Europe’s largest economy, Germany, is weakening. The EU Commission must lower the economic forecast. Getty Images

The German economy will be at the bottom of the list in Europe this year. This emerges from the EU Commission’s new economic forecast.

The commission expects economic output in Germany to shrink by 0.4 percent in 2023 and only grow by 1.1 percent in 2024.

The weakness of Europe’s largest economy is dragging the entire EU down. The Commission lowered its forecast for EU economic growth to just 0.8 percent.

The weakness of the German economy is increasingly becoming a problem for the economy throughout Europe. The The EU Commission lowered its forecast for economic growth in Germany this year from plus 0.2 to minus 0.4 percent. This means that the EU’s largest economy will be at the bottom of the pack in Europe. As a result, the Commission lowered its forecast for the entire EU economy from 1.0 to 0.8 percent growth in gross domestic product (GDP).

In its interim forecast, the Brussels Commission no longer expects a strong economic recovery for the coming year either. For Germany, she lowered the growth forecast from 1.4 to 1.1 percent. The Commission expects the entire EU’s gross domestic product to grow by 1.4 percent in 2024 (previously 1.7).

In its forecast for Germany, the EU Commission is in line with the leading economic institutes and numerous banks in Germany. They had also gradually lowered their forecasts in the past few days. The expectations for the change in economic performance in Germany in 2023 are now in a corridor of minus 0.4 to minus 0.7 percent.

Commission cites interest rate increases by the ECB as a reason for weak growth

In addition to the well-known factors of high inflation and the shocks resulting from the Russian attack on Ukraine, the EU Commission for the first time also cites the strong interest rate increases by the European Central Bank (ECB) as reasons for the weak growth in Europe.

Given last year’s huge shocks, the EU economy “remains resilient but has lost momentum,” the report said. And then: “Meanwhile, the sharp slowdown in the provision of bank credit to the economy shows that the tightening of monetary policy is having an impact on the economy.” This is also a pointer in the direction of the independent ECB, which will discuss key interest rates again this Thursday.

At the same time, the Commission sees some relaxation in prices. The commission lowered its forecast for the inflation rate for the full year 2023 from 5.6 to 5.8 percent. Next year the inflation rate will then halve to 2.9 percent.

