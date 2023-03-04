Home Business EU Commission pressuring Italy: “Recover ICI also from the Church”
Business

EU Commission pressuring Italy: “Recover ICI also from the Church”

by admin
EU Commission pressuring Italy: “Recover ICI also from the Church”

The European Union to Italy: “ICI for the period 2006-2011 must also be recovered on the activities of the Church”

Bruxelles ha ordered from Italy Of recover illegal state aid granted to non-commercial entities in the form of tax exemption on real estate (ICI) following the judgment of the Court of Justice of 2018 which partially annulled the decision of Brussels to declare the exemption incompatible with the competition rules, however renouncing the recovery.

It’s about the benefit which they enjoyed Catholic church and other non-commercial entities between 2006 and 2011 through exemptions from the ICI regime. About 10 years ago, the Ministry of Economy had indicated that the exemption resulted in a loss of revenue of around 100 million euro.

In 2012 the EU had stopped the illegal recovery of the ICI: here’s why

