EU Council on migrants, Rome slows down the agreement. New clash with Germany

Interior Minister Piantedosi during the conference

Migrants, Tajani in Berlin: “No war on NGOs, but they must not become a magnet for irregulars, who always land in Italy”

Precisely in the same hours in which the Interior Ministers of the 27 EU countries are seeking a difficult compromise on the EU immigration pact in Brussels, the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani met in the German capital with his counterpart Annalena Baerbock for clarification after the misunderstandings of recent days linked to the financing by the German government of sea search and rescue NGOs. TOAt the end of the meeting – described as “cordial and frank” – the two ministers explained their positions to the press. “We have all seen the images from Lampedusa The situation is unsustainable and a great challenge for Italy, we understand this” Minister Baerbock began.

But, he added, “every life has value and every drowned person is not just a number in the statistics but a father, a son, a friend. At least 2,300 people have died since the beginning of the year: there are 2,300 destinies, people, hopes for a better future. This it must not become routine. “Fortunately,” he added, “many are saved: I say this with gratitude. Over 90% of those who leave are saved from drowning, we are grateful to the Italian coast guard but also to the volunteers who play a role and are committed to saving lives in the Mediterranean, while the European mission Mare Nostrum no longer exists. This commitment has our support.”

Read also: Renzi: “High-class migrants have changed Milan. Perhaps too much…”

“Nobody wages war on NGOs – replied Tajani – but they cannot be a sort of magnet to attract irregular migrants which then, coincidentally, are always and only brought to Italy because it is the closest port. NGO ships can provide rescue at sea, but Italy cannot be transformed into the place where all NGOs accompany migrants, also because they do not want to come to Italy but to reach other European countries”. For this reason, he underlined, a European solution is needed and “agreements must be found on the countries of origin”.

A concept, the latter, also strongly underlined by Baerbock: “Europe must work on joint solutions on the migration issue, so we will not leave certain individual states alone”, he added, referring to Italy. Now, he added, it is necessary to “find a consensus through dialogue between the Commission and the European Parliament”, with the aim of “preventing people from traveling at the risk of death. Migration must be thought of in a broader way, with more accelerated case management and ensuring that migrants have the right to ask for protection and asylum. EU values ​​impose it on us and remain our compass.”

Baerbock: “The disbursement of funds to NGOs is imminent”

Regarding the “different opinions” on the financing of civil organizations who deal with migrants in Italy, “we talked about it today” and “we have already done so in the past”. “In three cases the disbursement of the funds is imminent” – declared the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, who then concluded: “Negotiations are underway in Brussels for the management of this crisis, I hope that a common decision will be reached, for us it is important and I hope until the last minute that our compromise proposal on humanitarian issues will be accepted“.

New clash with Germany

Italy expresses “surprise” at the presence of 7 ships operated by NGOs sailing between Libya, Tunisia and Italy flying the German flag “just as the summit to negotiate on a possible new pact for migrants was underway”. Government sources made this known speaking to Ansa.

Migrants: Piantedosi leaves the EU Council in Brussels early

The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, left the meeting of the EU Internal Affairs Council in Brussels because “he had to leave again”. This was reported by EU diplomatic sources. The head of the Interior Ministry did not intervene in the public session of the Council on the topic of migration and the regulation for crisis management, nor did he make any statements to the press.

Planting himself in Palermo, he meets ministers from Libya and Tunisia

The Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, left Brussels where he participated in the Internal Affairs Council, to fly to Palermo where today he will have two bilateral meetings with the Interior Ministers of Libya and Tunisia. At the center of the talks was collaboration to curb the departures of migrants.

Migrants, von der Leyen pressing: “Ministers must reach an agreement on the regulation of the crisis, the work must be finished”

The migrant issue, both domestically and internationally, is getting hotter and hotter. After the Meloni government’s tightening announced yesterday at a press conference (read the article here), in Brussels the topic ignites the debate. The deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani reiterates today that on the migration issue “the Italian government is working on two tracks” and “the European one is fundamental”. “The phenomenon is very vast because to the African situation we must add that of the war that is still going on in Syria and the situation in Afghanistan”, says the owner of Farnesina remembering that ”we also have the eastern route, the Balkan route, because they also reach the north-eastern border of Trieste and Gorizia from there”. And this is why, Tajani explained, there is ”a great commitment”so much so that ”last week we put the migration problem on the table of the United Nations” because ”all international organizations are needed to resolve the issue”. Furthermore, Tajani he is today on a mission to Berlin, where he will meet his German colleague Annalena Baerbock. In the German headquarters you will raise the funding issue at ong who deal with migrants. “I am going with a polite but firm attitude”, the minister reiterated today.

READ ALSO: Migrants, new government crackdown. Expulsion for anyone who declares a false age

The president of the EU Commission is also calling attention to the migration issue today Ursual von der Leyen. “I strongly urge the ministers” of the Interior of the 27 member states meeting in Brussels “to find a agreement in today’s meeting on the regulation on migratory crises. “We must finish the work: we must ensure adequate implementation of the EU pact on migration and asylum”, said the president of the Commission from Split, Croatia, where she is attending an EPP meeting European Ursula von der Leyen. “We need common rules: citizens, rightly, expect Europe to decide who comes here and under what circumstances, and not human traffickers”, concluded von der Leyen.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

