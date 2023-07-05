EU court revokes Puigdemont’s immunity – threatens extradition to Spain

In January, Spain’s Supreme Court dropped charges against Puigdemont for sedition after a criminal law reform abolished the offense of sedition. He is still charged with disobedience and embezzlement. Im facing up to eight years in prison. The Supreme Court had announced that it would submit a new extradition request to the Belgian authorities so that Puigdemont could be tried on the remaining charges. Spain’s previous attempts to have Puigdemont extradited during his stays in Germany, Italy and Belgium had all failed.

