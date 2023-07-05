EU, Crosetto: “We are different from Le Pen”. Brothers of Italy torpedo to Salvini

Tajani: “There is only a majority to defeat the left”

“To date, the project includes an alliance between conservatives and popular. And this because it is a clear political project. We have common values ​​and we can transform them into common political recipes. I imagine it as a serious path and between political forces that find their own harmony and balance”. The defense minister says Guido Crosettoin an interview with ‘Republic’, answering the question whether, in view of the next European elections, it is possible to think of an alliance that includes Marine Le Pen and the German extremists of the Afd.

“We belong to another group and we are different, as is known,” he adds. Among other things “on such important topics, for example on the war in Ukraine, we need unity and clarity. These are relevant strategic choices and no one can be discounted” he underlines. “But I also believe – concludes Crosetto – that the next EU commission will not run the risk of excessive disbanding”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

