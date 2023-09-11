EU cuts Italy’s GDP estimates, Gentiloni explains the German domino effect

The European Commission has announced that it has revised downwards the previously published European Union GDP growth estimates: highlighting the trend in Germany’s gross domestic product which will be the only one to contract in 2023. But also watch out for the GDP of Italy, with the cold shower for the Meloni government announced by the Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni: “In Italy growth in the second quarter surprised on the downside”, with a drop in GDP “driven by the weakening of internal demand”, Gentiloni recalled.

“Although a slight rebound in growth is expected in the second half of the year, forecasts have been revised downwards,” added Gentiloni during the press conference presenting the latest economic forecasts.

Commissioner Gentiloni explained in particular the domino effect of Germany on Italy’s GDP trend:

“Countries like Italy could be affected more than others” by the recession in Germany, said the EU commissioner, even if “obviously” the slowdown of the engine of the European economy, precisely the German one, is destined to hit “all EU countries ”.

In general, the EU economy – we read in the report – continues to grow, albeit at a reduced pace.

The new estimates are for EU GDP growth of +0.8% in 2023, compared to the 1% expansion expected in the spring forecasts, and an acceleration to the rate of 1.4% in 2024 , lower than the previously expected increase of +1.7%.

The Commission also cut the outlook for GDP growth in the euro area, from the +1.1% expected a few months ago to +0.8% for 2023, and to +1.3% in 2024 compared to +1 .6% previous.

The downgrades were motivated by the EU Commission with “the weakness of internal demand, in particular that of consumption”, an element which “shows that the high prices of most goods and services, which among other things are still increasing, are having a heavier impact (on the economy) than expected in the spring estimates. This, despite the fall in energy prices and the exceptionally solid conditions of the labor market, which is witnessing record-low unemployment rates, continued expansion of employment and rising wages”, reads the new outlook announced by Brussels.

“Summer 2023 Economic Forecast: Easing growth momentum amid declining inflation and robust labor market”: this is the title of the report, which shows that Italy’s GDP growth rate for 2023 and 2024 has been revised from the previous equal increases at +1.2% at +1.1% at +0.9% and +0.8%.

Of course, Italy’s GDP was not the only one to suffer a downward revision.

Growth forecast for the 6 largest EU economies for 2023 (%): 🇪🇸 2.2

🇫🇷 1.0

🇮🇹 0.9

🇳🇱 0.5

🇵🇱 0.5

🇩🇪 -0.4 🇪🇺 1.4 Summer #ECForecast ↓ — European Commission (@EU_Commission) September 11, 2023

