EU: deficit/GDP ratio improves in the first quarter of 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, we noticed a significant change in the deficit/GDP ratio. According to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical body, the ratio stood at 3.2% for the Eurozone and 3% for the EU. These data show a contraction from the 4.7% and 4.5% seen in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Eurostat points out that this decline is mainly due to the decrease in total expenditure and the increase in nominal GDP. Despite the strong impact of high energy prices, which weighed on government balances in the second half of 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023, the measures taken to alleviate their effect played a significant role in containing the deficit.

