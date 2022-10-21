The first to announce the end of the EU energy summit is the president of the European Council, with a good dose of optimism. “Once an agreement is reached, unity and solidarity prevail,” he said Charles Michel. With a tweet that came after 12 hours of very hard confrontation between the leaders of the 27, with cross attacks and long faces.

#EUCO has reached an agreement on energy. Unity and solidarity prevail. Agreed to work on measures to contain energy prices for households and businesses. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) October 21, 2022

The positions of the leaders

The President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, immediately evokes the road still to go. “Now we have to work on the implementation of the tools we have approved, starting with joint purchases, gas sharing and limiting excessive prices”. And he confirms that 40 billion of unused cohesion funds were earmarked for business support.

From the Italian premier Mario WorryThe only comment arrives, after the sparks with Chancellor Scholz in the last few hours: “It went well”.

The French president, Emanuel Macron, insists on the role now entrusted to the Commission. “On financial solidarity, there is a very precise mandate that will allow the European Commission to send us proposals for a guarantee mechanism in the coming weeks as we did with the fund Sure during the pandemic, or to be able to use the loans still available today under the RePowerEugiving some flexibility “.

Su Sure – on the model adopted for Covid, guaranteeing loans at subsidized rates to the countries most in difficulty – immediately slows down the hawk Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister. “First of all we have to use the funds we have and only then will we evaluate what may be needed.” But he adds: “We are willing to accept that the Commission, if necessary, make its proposals” for new mutual funds.

But the most awaited words are those of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholzprotagonist of a real wall on price cap. “We have made a decision that gives the mandate” to the European Commission “to investigate what is possible” to do, “the focus is obviously on the funds we already have.” As for the issue of common EU debt to deal with the energy crisis, he opens a window: “There is still a lot to discuss, the debate will continue”. The truth is that the final conclusions are ambiguous enough to leave all 27 leaders satisfied, at least in part.

What’s in the deal

The way forward – according to the conclusions of the summit – remains the one proposed by the Commission on 18 October. There is an agreement on a temporary price cap, or rather the twenty-seven heads of state and government have agreed to give a “full and clear” mandate to the European Commission to take “concrete decisions” on the price cap at the Ttf in Amsterdam. With various stakes: it must be temporary, of last resort and not jeopardize supplies.

The text includes the joint purchases of gas – voluntary but mandatory for a share of 15% of the total volume of storage in Europe – and then incentives for renewables e a price cap to gas in the formation of electricity, on the Spanish model. The novelty that satisfies the Italian premier is the opening – still very cautious – on a possible new common debt. In fact, the measures include “the mobilization of relevant instruments at national and EU level” with the aim of “preserving Europe’s global competitiveness and maintaining the integrity of the single market”. A sentence that, according to Palazzo Chigi, shows that the Italian proposals have been accepted.

The repercussions on the market

Although the technical road of a price ceiling is paved with pitfalls, for the moment the confidence prevails on the market for an incisive action on the part of European diplomacies. Contracts at the Ttf in Amsterdam, the European reference hub, are traded at 114.50 euros per megawatt hour, down by about 10% in the morning.