The EU wants as free access as possible to the Swiss market. But how high are the hurdles? A visit to a factory.

A young woman unscrews old windows. She examines the frames, the glasses, the putty and makes a note of which part of the window needs to be restored and how. She sends the various pieces through the carpentry workshop on their own separate routes.

The windows belong to a Zurich school. In the wood factory in Rottweil, Germany, the carpenters process the old panes into Minergie glasses. This is very popular in Switzerland, says Hermann Klos, one of the company’s managing directors. “That makes many Swiss builders happy: old look and still Minergie standard.”

These window panes are being restored.

It’s a carpentry specialty. And the builders are willing to pay for this quality. “We work in Switzerland because high quality is desired, demanded and also paid for when it comes to orders,” says Klos.

Lots of experience in Switzerland

The German company generates around 30 percent of its sales in Switzerland. That is also obvious, after all, Zurich is only an hour and a half by car from Rottweil.

The Swiss wage protection is part of the daily work. “We go there with a certain routine,” says Klos. “It’s a bit annoying, but it’s part of it.” In the EU, too, they have to pay the same wages for the same work in the same place, which is difficult to prove everywhere.

Iris Lehmann is responsible for the professional routine. She registers employees for work in Switzerland eight days in advance. The fitters she sends to Switzerland earn between 600 and 800 euros more per month than if they had worked in Germany.

The manufactory has almost 100 employees, some of whom are at work here.

The manufactory has almost 100 employees, some of whom are at work here.

It is an additional expense for the company. Lehmann calculates around three working days per month for planning, implementation and accounting for the work in Switzerland. But that works pretty well. Lehmann: “It becomes particularly time-consuming when an employee is ill and another has to be reported at short notice.”

Some of the work controls are very extensive.

Then she pulls out a federal folder. “Some of the work controls are very extensive,” says Lehmann. And not every canton demands the same thing, which sometimes makes it difficult.

Wage protection is a cost factor not more

Because the administrative process is complex, Holzmanufaktur Rottweil expects Swiss-specific costs. Not only for the administration, but also for the wages, the accommodation of the employees, the customs clearance of the goods.

Overall, working in Switzerland is around 20 percent more expensive, says Hermann Klos. “It’s not a problem for us because we make good quality for good money.” With almost 100 employees, the company is also relatively large.

If I only go to Switzerland two or three times a year, then the administrative effort is disproportionate to the income.

It’s more difficult for small businesses, says Klos. “If I only go to Switzerland two or three times a year, then the administrative effort is disproportionate to the income.” He knows many companies near the border that once worked in Switzerland and then never again.

His joinery is specialized and, compared to the competition, can also complete large orders in a short time. This is a clear competitive advantage, especially for older buildings that are used frequently. That could also explain how the Zurich schoolhouse windows ended up in Rottweil.

Some of the more than 300 windows are already screwed together and lined up at the goods issue. On Monday morning we go back to Switzerland.

