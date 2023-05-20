EU fraud investigators are calling for better access to the European Parliament

The European Anti-Fraud Office can investigate ordinary civil servants, directors-general and even individual commissioners. But the door to the EU Parliament is closed to him. The vice president of the authority calls for a change.

Noh that Bribery scandal in the European Parliament calls for the European Anti-Fraud Office, OLAF for short, to have more powers to investigate MEPs. “We are allowed to investigate in almost all EU authorities, against ordinary officials, against directors-general, even against individual commissioners,” said Andreas Schwarz, the deputy head of the authority, to WELT AM SONNTAG.

“But the EU Parliament locks us out when our investigations affect members of parliament.” According to Schwarz, OLAF does not have access to politicians’ offices and is not allowed to look at their laptops.

Qatar and Morocco are said to have bribed MEPs and thus bought influence. The scandal became known at the end of last year.

OLAF – actually responsible for the fight against corruption, nepotism and abuse of office in the institutions of the EU – is not allowed to investigate in this case. This is justified with the argument of the political immunity of the MPs.

Schwarz criticizes this justification. “Immunity is intended to ensure that MPs can exercise their office freely and independently,” he said. The aim is to protect politicians from attempts at intimidation. “But it can’t be about avoiding all kinds of investigations.”

That has little to do with the original meaning of immunity. “I would like OLAF to have full access to Parliament for justified investigations involving MEPs,” said the agency’s deputy chief.