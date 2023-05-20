Home » EU fraud investigators are calling for better access to the European Parliament
Business

EU fraud investigators are calling for better access to the European Parliament

by admin
EU fraud investigators are calling for better access to the European Parliament
Business immunity

“The European Parliament locks us out when our investigations involve MPs”

| Reading time: 2 minutes

If there is a suspicion of corruption in the EU Parliament, the investigations are difficult If there is a suspicion of corruption in the EU Parliament, the investigations are difficult

If there is a suspicion of corruption in the EU Parliament, the investigations are difficult

Source: pa/dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth

The European Anti-Fraud Office can investigate ordinary civil servants, directors-general and even individual commissioners. But the door to the EU Parliament is closed to him. The vice president of the authority calls for a change.

Noh that Bribery scandal in the European Parliament calls for the European Anti-Fraud Office, OLAF for short, to have more powers to investigate MEPs. “We are allowed to investigate in almost all EU authorities, against ordinary officials, against directors-general, even against individual commissioners,” said Andreas Schwarz, the deputy head of the authority, to WELT AM SONNTAG.

“But the EU Parliament locks us out when our investigations affect members of parliament.” According to Schwarz, OLAF does not have access to politicians’ offices and is not allowed to look at their laptops.

Qatar and Morocco are said to have bribed MEPs and thus bought influence. The scandal became known at the end of last year.

also read

“We have a systemic crisis”: Martin Sonneborn

OLAF – actually responsible for the fight against corruption, nepotism and abuse of office in the institutions of the EU – is not allowed to investigate in this case. This is justified with the argument of the political immunity of the MPs.

also read

Schwarz criticizes this justification. “Immunity is intended to ensure that MPs can exercise their office freely and independently,” he said. The aim is to protect politicians from attempts at intimidation. “But it can’t be about avoiding all kinds of investigations.”

That has little to do with the original meaning of immunity. “I would like OLAF to have full access to Parliament for justified investigations involving MEPs,” said the agency’s deputy chief.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

See also  State finances: Cuba: Partial success in the old debt dispute

You may also like

Turkish voters in Germany go to the polls...

Pensions increases: exceptional revaluations for retirees. Here’s how...

The service reform of the whole life cycle...

Private leasing under 100 euros: These 3 deals...

3D printed wrist prosthesis, new mother avoids amputation...

Zelenskyy arrived in Japan for G7 summit

The critical minerals of the energy transition

Are the bank failures over yet?U.S. Treasury Secretary...

Funny video: Flight attendant makes passengers laugh

The fruit juice factory is haywire, the Trebbiano...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy