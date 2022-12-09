Listen to the audio version of the article

More flexible rules for closing the 2014-2020 programs financed by the cohesion policy. This was announced by the Commissioner for Regional Policies, Elisa Ferreira. This greater flexibility, explained the commissioner, will allow in 2023 (the last year to spend the structural funds for the 2014-2020 period) to shift 15% of the investments planned in a given program from one priority to another. Furthermore, Ferreira added, again with a view to not losing resources, 20% of the amounts relating to projects closing next year can be moved to the 2021-2027 programming.

The decision comes as, on the one hand, the programming cycle of the 2014-2020 structural funds ends and, on the other, in 2023, the 2021-2027 one opens. For many countries, including Italy, this means a rush to spend in order not to lose funds from the old programs before the arrival of the new wave of resources from the newly approved plans, to which will also be added those made available for the National Plan of recovery and resilience thanks to the Next Generation Eu.