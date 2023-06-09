EU, historic pact on migrants. But redistribution will not be mandatory

EU, the pact on migrants: here’s what the agreement provides and what’s new

The European Unionafter seven years of unsuccessful negotiations, yesterday signed one historical understanding sui migrants. Signed a new agreement between the 27 EU countries after a long day of close negotiations in Luxembourg. The agreement arrived – we read in the Corriere della Sera – with vvote by qualified majority: Poland and Hungary against, Malta, Lithuania, Slovakia and Bulgaria abstained, Italy voted in favour. Let me be clear, this is the negotiating position of the Council which it will then have to deal with the EU Parliament, but the Member States have been arguing for seven years without reaching an agreement. The two regulations aim at strengthen the responsibility a load of the countries of first entry (Dublin remains in force and the responsibility of the migrants who arrive lies with the State of first arrival for 24 months) but also to return solidarity is mandatory by other countries with lots of set numbers.

I relocations – continues The Courier – they will not be mandatoryhowever, a financial contribution. The last obstacle to overcome was the divergence between Germany and Italy on the definition of a “safe” third country for the repatriation of migrants not admitted to asylum and “connection” criteria with that country. In fact, the text on the Pact for migration and asylum introduces the novelty of the accelerated procedure at the border to examine the applications of migrants who have less statistical possibilities of obtaining the status of refugee. Prime Minister Georgia Melons he explained that “when we we can’t handle the flow migratory somehow the problem becomes everyone’s” and she said to herself “satisfied” of Sunday’s mission to Tunisia with EU Commission President von der Leyen and Dutch Prime Minister Rutte.

