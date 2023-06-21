EU, hole in the 66 billion budget. Ursula beats cash: from Italy 8.5 billion

EU, subsidies to Kiev are expensive: 66 billion hole in the budget

The European Union closed the balance sheet with a loss. In the coffers of Bruxelles there is an abyss from 66 billion. The accounts in the red can be explained by the clear increase in costs: from energy transition at the war in Ukraineexpenses are leavened in different sectors. And now – we read in La Stampa – it’s up to the governments put a hand on wallets to fill this hole. Or at least this is the proposal of the Commission, given that the agreement between the Member States is far from obvious. The plan of Ursula von der Leyen it was received coldly and there will be a first discussion between leaders at the European Council next week. For Italy the bill is about 8.5 billion. “The world has changed dramatically since 2020 – acknowledged the President of the Commission yesterday – with one crisis after another. We’ve used as much flexibility as possible on funds, we have redefined priorities“.

But – continues La Stampa – it wasn’t enough and for this it is now necessary to replenish the coffers. The alternative is cut expenses which have already been earmarked for other programmes. The extra billions they serve actually are 99. But, of these, 33 will be disbursed to Ukraine in the form of loans and therefore are not considered among the costs. The list of additional expenses is of 17 billion grants non-refundable for Kiev15 billion for the immigration chapter, 10 billion to support the competitiveness of European industry, almost 2 billion for the increase administrative costs3 billion for the flexibility instrument and 19 billion to cover the cost of the interest on the debt of the Next Generation Euwhich has risen much more than expected with the rate hike.

