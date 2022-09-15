Home Business EU: industrial production down 2.3% mom and 2.4% yoy in July
In July, the industrial production of the euro zone marks a decline of 2.3% from -1.0% expected and the previous + 0.7%.

This was announced by Eurostat according to which on an annual basis the figure goes from + 2.4% previously to -2.4% now. This is a large loss compared to estimates, as euro area industrial production slumped heavily in July. In detail, the production of capital goods fell by 4.2%, that of durable consumer goods by 1.6% and that of intermediate goods by 0.8%, while the production of energy increased by 0.4. % and that of non-durable consumer goods by 1.2.

