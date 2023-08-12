EU, Italy has the lowest youth employment rate

EU, in Italy the lowest employment rate among new school graduates and recent graduates

(Teleborsa) – In 2022, the82% of recent high school graduates or university graduates between the ages of 20 and 34 in theEuropean Union era busy, according to Eurostat data. From 2014 to 2022, the employment rate for this group (ISCED 2011 levels 3-8, according to the most common international classification) increased by 7 percentage points (pp), showing a steady upward trend only interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.

The employment rate in 2022 marked a new peaksurpassing the previous high of 81% reached in 2018, a rate that had remained unchanged in 2019.

Males are better than females

Graduate employment rate males was consistently higher than that of the females. However, in 2022, the gap narrowed to 2 percentage points, marking the smallest disparity recorded in the eight-year period from 2014 to 2022.

“The disparities in employment rates can be explained by the nature of the fields studiedas there are differences in labor market demand – explains Eurostat – Women and men tend to study different fields: for example, a higher percentage of science and technology students tend to be male”.

In 2022, nationwide, employment rates of recent high school or university graduates were highest in Luxembourg and the Netherlands (both 93%), Germany (92%) and Malta (91%). THE lower rates have been reported in Italia (65%), Greece (66%) and Romania (70%).

(Foto: Brooke Cagle on Unsplash)

