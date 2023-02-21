The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced 1 billion of new investments in Kenya. The announcement was made by the vice president of the European financial institution, Thomas Ostros, who spoke at the opening of the first EU-Kenya Business Forum, which opened this morning in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Ostros recalled that “Eib is the largest multilateral bank in the world” which up to now has guaranteed over 400 billion of investments in Africa: “We have been working for the transformation of the private sector in Kenya for 7 years, with 6 billion of investments for the ‘access to clean water, energy, finance and we support thousands of local entrepreneurs and financial institutions in Kenya” in particular in the fields of the blue economy, business financing, help for female entrepreneurship and inclusion. [Dal nostro inviato a Nairobi]

