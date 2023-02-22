Build “strong partnerships” that further open trade and investment opportunities between Kenya and the European market. This is the main objective of the first EU-Kenya Business Forum, which opened yesterday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, and organized by the European Union in collaboration with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) and the European Business Council (EBC). The Forum is organized as part of the European Union’s Global Gateway, the European response to China‘s BRI.

Carole Kariuki, CEO of Kepsa, clarified that the African country is working “on the general economic environment to make the country more competitive and attract more investors”. According to Darren Gillen, president of the European business council, “Kenya offers a unique opportunity for trade throughout East Africa given its location. EU-based companies continue to work with Kenya to increase export opportunities and to ensure high-quality Kenyan produce hits the shelves of many shops and supermarkets.”

According to the EU ambassador to Kenya, Henriette Geiger, “the European Union is Kenya’s largest export market and we can expand much more. I believe this forum will help the EU and Kenya to strengthen our partnership and forge new lasting trade ties”. [Dal nostro inviato a Nairobi]

Read the Booklet specially created by our editorial staff on the occasion of the EU-Kenya Business Forum: https://www.africaeaffari.it/wp-content/uploads/kenyaworkbook.pdf