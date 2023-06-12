Home » EU labor ministers, new rules for riders
Business

EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

by admin
EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

The labor ministers of the European Union have reached an agreement on the new rules to protect riders and workers of platforms such as Uber, Deliveroo and Glovo. This was announced by the rotating presidency of Sweden, on the sidelines of the Employment Council.

Among the key points agreed by the ministers of the 27 member countries is the question of the classification, according to certain criteria, of workers in the gig economy as employees, and no longer as self-employed.

In addition, the first regulations regarding the use of artificial intelligence by the platforms of these companies have also been established.

The green light from the ministers lays the foundations for subsequent negotiations with the European Parliament and Commission to reach a definitive agreement.

See also  MiMo 2021, all there is to see at the open air show of the most beautiful cars

You may also like

World Bank: US Fed rate hikes weigh on...

Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the...

Completion of CS takeover – Credit Suisse is...

Rail infrastructure A lot of fresh money alone...

Machinery: innovations for processing granules, powders and bulk...

Xi’an’s CPI drops slightly month-on-month in May –...

Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves questions about his successors...

Bolaffi, the great numismatic auction

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Resolution 17 of 06/05/2023 – Participation in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy