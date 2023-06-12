EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

The labor ministers of the European Union have reached an agreement on the new rules to protect riders and workers of platforms such as Uber, Deliveroo and Glovo. This was announced by the rotating presidency of Sweden, on the sidelines of the Employment Council.

Among the key points agreed by the ministers of the 27 member countries is the question of the classification, according to certain criteria, of workers in the gig economy as employees, and no longer as self-employed.

In addition, the first regulations regarding the use of artificial intelligence by the platforms of these companies have also been established.

The green light from the ministers lays the foundations for subsequent negotiations with the European Parliament and Commission to reach a definitive agreement.