EU lamps for Ukraine: why did Eichstätt get nothing?

Sometimes the consequences of major EU policies become particularly visible on a small scale. And sometimes development aid and industrial policy collide. What happens when the two come together can be observed in Eichstätt as if under a magnifying glass. In the center: the Aurora Lichtwerke. The temporary end: a failed political balancing act. But one after anonther.

Aurora Lichtwerke in Eichstätt on the brink

In December 2022, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a special aid program for Ukraine: 35 million LED lamps to help the population save electricity. When Aurora Lichtwerke found out about this, hope germinated. At this time, the lamp manufacturer from Eichstätt is looking for investors to avert the impending insolvency.

Part of the EU order would not have meant immediate salvation, says works council chairman Hubert Roßkopf, but: “It would have bought us time and revenue to perhaps find someone else who would have been interested in our company.”

EU Commission: Only the price decides

It has to be fast, the EU Commission is pushing ahead with the award of contracts. Everything is completed within a few weeks – and Aurora gets nothing. Instead, Ledvance and Signify, two companies that are Chinese-owned or produce in China, received the LED order. “That’s very worrying,” says Roßkopf.

When asked by BR24, the EU Commission justified its decision. “The only contractually defined award criterion was the price,” says a spokesman. Aurora had no chance against the cheaper Chinese competition. “EU procurement procedures do not exclude companies that are registered in the EU but have Chinese owners,” the Commission said.

Criticism of the EU award: Dependence on China

Reinhard Brandl calls this decision “a fatal signal”. As a CSU member of the Bundestag from the region, he has been fighting for Aurora and its predecessors for years. Because the company is the last remnant of what was once Osram with more than 900 employees and later Ledvance. The end of the plant has already been averted more than once.

Of course, the price is an important criterion from the taxpayer’s point of view, says Brandl. But only the price? And China as a de facto supplier? The politician is appealing to the EU Commission to contractually reserve a part of comparable orders for European production in the future. “Otherwise we will become 100 percent dependent on China,” he fears.

Future for Aurora employees and location is open

Even in the Eichstätt town hall, people shake their heads at the EU. It can hardly be explained to those affected on site, says Mayor Josef Grienberger (CSU) and draws a parallel: “You would definitely not buy weapons for Ukraine in China. The price wouldn’t be the only criterion there either.”

What’s next for Aurora Lichtwerke and around 180 employees who don’t have a new job yet? Discussions are starting these days. There is little doubt that the last lamp will roll off the assembly line in the course of the year. Then a large plot of land with modern halls, good connections, combined heat and power plant and photovoltaic system is looking for a new company.

What has priority for the EU: development aid or industrial policy?

No one at the city or at Aurora questions EU aid to Ukraine itself. Nor that such a decision is always a balancing act: between development aid and one’s own industrial policy, between the cheapest possible price and support for the European economy.

However, the bitter aftertaste in Eichstätt remains that the EU failed in its own political balancing act in this case.

