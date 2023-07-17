EU-Latin America Summit: Trade vs. Climate – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

At the EU-Latin America summit that begins today, the European Commission intends to announce the imminent conclusion of trade agreements with the South American merger Mercosur and those with Chile and Mexico. The EU Commission is full of praise for the alleged benefits of increased trade, while elsewhere in European politics there is a lot of talk about climate policy and regionalisation. So far, the EU has not delivered much more than fine words on the question of how trade and climate policy are related. So what role does world trade play in climate? And how do trade policy and the discourse on more sustainable EU policies fit together?

Cars vs. Beef: This is the wrong direction

The much-discussed EU-Mercosur trade agreement with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay makes it clear that many things are currently heading in the wrong direction. The agreement provides for lower tariffs and higher import quotas for Mercosur agricultural products into the EU: beef, poultry, feed soy, dairy products, ethanol and others. This expansion of agricultural exports would not only involve industries slave-like working conditions promote, but also further fuel the climate crisis. If exports of agricultural products to the EU increase in line with the set quotas, its greenhouse gas emissions rise sharply Calculations by GRAIN by 34 percent – and that’s without the particularly climate-damaging soy. In addition, the expansion of production areas for export is not only destroying larger and larger parts of the Amazon, but also others essential ecosystems such as the dry forests of the Gran Chaco and the wet savannas of the Cerrado. The agreement is also intended to reduce or eliminate tariffs on imports of European cars, car parts and machinery. This would make it easier for European car companies to export these or their components and thus make profits, despite the planned EU end for combustion engines. The EU-Mercosur agreement thus promotes trade in some of the most climate-damaging products of all.

World trade and climate crisis

But the problem is much bigger than just this one agreement. The production and transportation of goods and services for world trade make 20 to 30 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions – and the trend is rising. This also falls back on Austria: a third of Austrian emissions is imported. They arise from the production of goods and services abroad, which are imported to Austria and consumed here. A real European climate policy must take world trade seriously as a driver of the climate crisis. So where are these emissions coming from and what can be done about them?

emissions from transportation

Particularly direct: from the transport. International freight transport is solely for seven percent responsible for global CO2 emissions, more than half of which comes from cargo shipping. As the global trade in goods continues to increase, freight transport and its emissions are projected to continue to increase over the next several decades. Complex supply chains are highly differentiated and lead to a sharp increase in the transport of primary products. Although world trade is currently slowing down due to the crisis and its development is fraught with uncertainty, this does not change the underlying problems. Compared to 2015, international freight traffic is expected to increase by 2050 triple. Air freight is growing the most with an annual increase of up to 5.5 percent, driven by online trade and high-priced goods such as smartphones.

However, shipping accounts for the largest share and thus the main driver of global freight emissions. Not only is shipping bad for labor rights, it is also a difficult industry to decarbonize. Large ships consume a lot of heavy oil and emit CO2, nitrogen oxides and soot from it, which heat up the climate. Alternatives to heavy fuel oil for container ships are few and far between, and when they are, they come with a number of problems of their own. Since the Electrification of container shipping due to the huge amounts of energy is not possible, the focus of the industry is on the search for synthetic fuels. It is not even clear whether hydrogen, ammonia or methanol will prevail, all three of which have so far been produced mainly from natural gas. Central questions of production, energy sources and energy density as well as infrastructure are completely open. Agrofuels, in turn, are made from grain, soy or palm oil and therefore compete with food production. While giant sails sound promising, they are more likely to play a supporting role.

As long as the global movement of goods remains high or even increases, there is little evidence that freight transport can be made climate-friendly quickly.

Emissions from relocation of production

But transport is not the only problem of world trade for the climate, it also plays a central role relocation of production. With the liberalization and deregulation of world trade and capital flows, it became cheaper for companies to replace production sites or suppliers in Europe with those in the Global South. These shifts increase emissions even if the total amount of goods produced remains the same. Because countries in the Global South have a higher emission intensity than those in the north, the mostly cleaner ones energy sources use and are technologically better equipped. A t-shirt made in Bangladesh causes more emissions than a t-shirt made in Austria. One of the many examples of how the exploitation of workers and the environment goes hand in hand in the context of globalization. With every trade agreement that expands the EU’s foreign trade, this effect also increases. The expansion of production for export in the Global South is also leading to an expansion of the local fossil economy: forests are being cut down and soil sealed for new factories, and roads are being built as feeder roads. New production facilities also require large amounts of energy and thus new power plants – often coal – and energy infrastructure such as storage facilities, ports or pipelines.

In the case of agricultural products, too, the emission intensity depends very much on the location and, above all, on the production methods. The EU-Mercosur agreement makes the problem clear: one kilogram of beef from Brazil causes, depending on the study, taking land use into account six to fifteen times more emissions than a kilogram of beef from Austria. If, as a result of the agreement, Brazilian instead of Austrian meat is bought, this is still significantly more harmful to the climate with constant meat consumption.

Emissions from the expansion of economic activity

Another factor is the expansion of production and consumption through trade or trade agreements. More trade brings companies economies of scale in production and sales. If goods are new or available at a lower price, total sales usually do not remain constant, but increase – and with them the emissions. This can be desirable or necessary, for example when essential goods such as medicines become accessible and affordable for more people. However, it can also be clearly negative as is the case of fast fashion clearly shows. The business model of many fashion chains with dozens of collections a year and a product lifespan of a few months would not be possible without the exploitation of workers and the environment in the production countries. In the case of the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, there is a risk of this harmful expansion in meat consumption: Lower tariffs and higher import quotas could mean that Latin American beef could not only replace Austrian beef. It could be additionally consumed through the cheapening and so the drive up emissions even more.

However, the connection is not only quantitative: Which goods are traded also has consequences for climate policy. No commodity represents world trade as much as the car: it is the most traded goods globally, closely followed by crude oil – often also for cars. That alone says a lot about the relationship between world trade and the climate. If trade agreements continue to promote trade in cars, not only will the emissions from them increase, but it will also thwart efforts to achieve a real mobility turnaround. Here, too, EU-Mercosur is a negative example: the agreement is intended to make exports of cars and car parts from Europe to South America cheaper.

European trade policy in conflict with climate goals

Trade agreements play a central role in how world trade and its impact on the climate will develop in the future – European politics must recognize this. So far, the European political debate on this has unfortunately remained superficial. The European Commission has responded to long-standing criticism from trade unions and civil society about the social and ecological consequences of trade agreements by enshrining sustainability goals more firmly. Future agreements are to include sanctions for serious breaches of fundamental social, labor and environmental standards for the first time – an important step forward. But even if future agreements contain sanctionable labor, environmental and climate-related obligations, this would not combat the climate damage of trade itself. As long as trade agreements aim to expand trade in general and in particular trade with climate-damaging goods, they are drivers of the climate crisis and contradict the European climate goals.

Trade policy must be completely realigned

If the European Union wants to make credible climate policy, it must take seriously the role of unrestricted trade in fueling the climate crisis and its high social and ecological costs. It is working people who pay the price for corporate-driven trade policies and are most threatened by the climate crisis. EU trade policy must be completely realigned so that the focus is on reducing greenhouse gases, socio-ecological restructuring and considerations of prosperity for everyone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

