EU Launches Countervailing Investigation into Chinese Imports of Electric Vehicles

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, October 6Topic: China's track and field 19-gold final result is surprising and needs to be calm – a summary of the track and field events at the Hangzhou Asian Games Xinhua News Agency reporters Wu Junkuan, Huang Yao and Chen Chen The track and field competition of the Hangzhou Asian Games ended on the 5th. The Chinese team achieved 19 golds, 11 silvers and 9 bronzes in 48 events. It ranked first in the number of gold medals and medals, continuing its 10th consecutive victory since the 1986 Seoul Asian Games. The "overlord" status in the Asian Games. make history At this Asian Games, while the Chinese track and field team achieved great results, it also achieved historic breakthroughs in some events. In the men's marathon on the 5th, He Jie, who set a national record at the beginning of the season, won the championship with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes and 02 seconds. This is the first time that the Chinese team has won the men’s marathon gold medal in the history of the Asian Games. At the last Asian Games in Jakarta, Tibetan athlete Dobjie ranked third and won the first men’s marathon medal in the history of China’s Asian Games. Now, He Jie has made history again. After more than ten years of domestic marathon craze, Chinese male athletes have finally reached the top podium in international competitions. After the game, 24-year-old He Jie said excitedly: “The moment I stood in front of the starting point today, I regarded this game as the last game of my competitive career and I will try my best.” Like He Jie, there are sprinters from the Chinese team who are trying their best to create history. On the evening of September 30, the “Big Lotus” on the bank of the Qiantang River was filled with cheers and thunderous applause. As Ge Manqi and Xie Zhenye won the women’s and men’s 100-meter “Flying Battle” gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games, China’s track and field made history on the eve of National Day. This is the first time that Chinese athletes have won both the men’s and women’s 100m gold medals at the Asian Games. It is also the first time in the history of the Asian Games that athletes from the same delegation have won both the men’s and women’s “Flying Man” championships. On October 3, China Dash continued to expand its “results.” Xie Zhenye and Ge Manqi led the Chinese men’s and women’s 4X100m relay teams to win gold medals, taking all four gold medals in the men’s and women’s 100m and 4X100m relay teams. In Hangzhou, “China Speed” stands at the top of Asia! Advantages continue Women’s walking and throwing have always been the traditional advantages of Chinese track and field, and at the Hangzhou Asian Games, the above advantages continued. On the first day of the track and field competition, the Chinese team won the first and second place in both the men’s and women’s 20-kilometer walking races. Since then, in the first mixed men’s and women’s 35-kilometer race walking team competition, the Chinese team won the championship under the leadership of famous player Qie Yangshijie. All three race walking gold medals went to the Chinese team. In the women’s 20-kilometer race walking competition, the Chinese team’s world champion Yang Jiayu and the Youth Olympic Games champion Ma Zhenxia staged a thrilling peak showdown in the last kilometer. Yang Jiayu accidentally stepped on the heel of her left shoe on the way and was forced to stop to adjust. Then she caught up and after a series of overtaking and being overtaken, she overtook her teammates before the finish line and won the championship. Since the women’s 20-kilometer race walking event was first established at the Asian Games in 2002, Chinese athletes have never missed the gold medal in six competitions. In the women’s shot put competition, Tokyo Olympic champion Gong Lijiao reached the top podium for the third consecutive Asian Games with a score of 19.58 meters, and also helped the Chinese women’s shot put win gold medals in the 12th consecutive Asian Games. In addition, the gold medal in the women’s hammer throw was won by Chinese player Wang Zheng, and the last world championship champion Feng Bin won the women’s discus championship. Among the four women’s throwing events, only the gold medal in the javelin was missed. keep Calm Entering the 21st century, the number of gold medals won by China in track and field in the past five Asian Games has been between 12-15. In the last Asian Games in Jakarta, the Chinese track and field team won 12 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 9 bronze medals. The number of gold medals was the same as that of Bahrain, which won 12 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 7 bronze medals. Although it is gratifying to win 19 gold medals this time, one should also keep a clear head before the results and objectively look at the “gold content” of the results and the development and changes of competitors. Japanese track and field did not send its strongest lineup to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games. Many famous athletes such as Haruka Kitaguchi, a women’s javelin thrower who won the gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest this year, and Sani Brown, who reached the finals of the men’s 100 meters, did not participate. The results of 2 golds, 7 silvers and 8 bronzes at the Hangzhou Asian Games are obviously not what Japan has today. A true reflection of athletics prowess. Judging from the overall performance of Japanese athletes in multiple events at the World Championships in Budapest, if the strongest lineup competes in the Hangzhou Asian Games, the distribution of gold medals among each delegation in the track and field medal list is bound to change a lot. At the same time, attention should also be paid to the performance of Indian athletics this time. In Hangzhou, India won 6 golds, 14 silvers and 9 bronzes in track and field. Although Bahrain, which has less than 10 golds, 1 silver and 5 bronzes, ranked third, the total number of medals ranked second after the Chinese team, and the medal distribution was compared to The Chinese team is also more even and broad, and has formed a relatively fierce competition with Chinese athletes in many projects. If the rise of Indian track and field continues, I believe that India will soon become the strongest competitor of Chinese track and field in Asia, just like Japan. Focusing on the higher-level world stage, among the 19 gold medals won by the Chinese team this time, not many have won gold medals and are truly competitive in the world competition. In a sense, this Asian Games is more like a mock test before the college entrance examination for Chinese track and field, and it is also the "three models" mainly used to gain confidence. Stepping off the podium, everything starts from scratch. There are still about ten months left before the "big test" of next year's Paris Olympics. China's track and field team, which has gained confidence, should make good use of the final preparation time to summarize shortcomings, find problems, adjust status, and strive to achieve greater results in Paris.