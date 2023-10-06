The European Union (EU) has announced that it will initiate a countervailing investigation into China‘s imports of pure electric vehicles, citing concerns that China‘s cheap electric cars are “flooding” the European market, consequently threatening the European electric vehicle industry. The EU believes that Chinese electric vehicles account for 8% of the European market and this figure is expected to rise to 15% by 2025. The investigation will focus on battery-powered vehicles with less than nine seats for the driver. The EU’s decision has been met with criticism from China‘s Ministry of Commerce, which views it as an act of trade protectionism and a violation of World Trade Organization rules. There are concerns that this move may trigger a trade war between Europe and China. However, the EU has stated that the investigation will be fair and fact-based, and that the ultimate decision on whether to impose sanctions on Chinese electric vehicles will be based on the EU’s own interests. Both Chinese and European car manufacturers may be affected by the investigation, including American brands such as Tesla. It remains to be seen how this investigation will impact the Chinese electric vehicle industry and the global automotive supply chain.
EU Launches Countervailing Investigation into Chinese Imports of Electric Vehicles
0
See also ECB, Lagarde: 'euro area inflation like a hump that will go down in 2022. We cannot predict Omicron'
previous post