EU madness, even gas boilers will be banned: towards the end of the sale

The demented ideology of the European Union that puts its hands in the pockets of citizens. But it can still be stopped if the politicians…

While China, India, the USA and Russia pollute like hell we, a continent that pollutes much less, directly cut off our heads (if not something else), thanks to the ruling group that leads the EU. From 1 January 2029 it will no longer be possible to sell gas boilers in any country of the Union. And those who already have a gas boiler in their homes will have to gradually adapt to the new market. You will not be obliged to replace it but in fact if it has a fault it “sticks”.

The new boilers tolerated must have an efficiency index of 115%. And whoever has the old ones won’t find the spare parts. This was established by the Ecodesign Regulation of the EU, discussed last April 27 in the silence of the big media. The new measure is contained in the revision of the Regulation which governs these standards in such a restrictive way as to impose only some appliances as suitable for space heating. What does it mean? A real earthquake. At least 17.5 million homes in Italy are heated with gas boilers.

Subscribe to the newsletter

