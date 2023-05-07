Home » EU madness, even gas boilers will be banned: towards the end of the sale
Business

EU madness, even gas boilers will be banned: towards the end of the sale

by admin

The demented ideology of the European Union that puts its hands in the pockets of citizens. But it can still be stopped if the politicians…

While China, India, the USA and Russia pollute like hell we, a continent that pollutes much less, directly cut off our heads (if not something else), thanks to the ruling group that leads the EU. From 1 January 2029 it will no longer be possible to sell gas boilers in any country of the Union. And those who already have a gas boiler in their homes will have to gradually adapt to the new market. You will not be obliged to replace it but in fact if it has a fault it “sticks”.

The new boilers tolerated must have an efficiency index of 115%. And whoever has the old ones won’t find the spare parts. This was established by the Ecodesign Regulation of the EU, discussed last April 27 in the silence of the big media. The new measure is contained in the revision of the Regulation which governs these standards in such a restrictive way as to impose only some appliances as suitable for space heating. What does it mean? A real earthquake. At least 17.5 million homes in Italy are heated with gas boilers.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Rolls Royce Phantom, this is how the queen of luxury is made and how it goes

You may also like

No “last-minute summer”: TUI boss: time for cheap...

Volatility in U.S. bank stocks sparks regulator probe...

Pregliasco does a “check up” on Schlein: “Not...

Insight into the Aarau warehouses for the 150th...

Enel, profits up to 1.5 billion in the...

Every second counts: Drones can save lives

The Simplified Logistics Zone in the North-West is...

The portal website of the Jinan Municipal Government...

Bank Linth plans location in St.Gallen

Made in Italy, the law in the CDM...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy