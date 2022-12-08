Listen to the audio version of the article

A narrow escape for two key products of the Italian agri-food sector: wine and meat which risked being excluded from the list of products that Brussels supports every year with resources destined for promotion on foreign markets. But the danger was fortunately avoided as announced by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida.

«Great result in Europe – announced Lollobrigida -. The Commission has eliminated meat and wine from the list of foods deemed harmful to health. It is very important news for the whole nation, a victory we achieved by fighting with determination in defense of Italian excellence. Not only that, now there are also more financial resources for Geographical Indications, with another 2 million euros, just as we asked for. All of this shows that our new approach pays off. The change of pace of the Meloni government, teamwork, attention to the agri-food world are the tools with which we defend the Italian product and give precise answers to needs that had been left unsatisfied for too long now”.

The risk avoided

At the end of October, in fact, it emerged that Brussels had included stringent requirements for certain categories of products such as red meat and its derivatives, wine and spirits among the criteria that will guide future promotional actions. And this above all because of the campaigns conducted primarily by the WHO against some food products whose excessive consumption is considered harmful to health with beef and wine in the front line.

Many operators in the PDO and PGI sector risked being heavily penalized, for whom promotional campaigns represent a vital tool for creating new market opportunities and providing support for the consolidation of existing businesses. Considerable damage that would affect the image of Italy and its products, as well as the economic contribution of the Italian quality chain.

It should be remembered that animal husbandry linked to beef records a turnover in Italy of approximately 10 billion euros to which must be added the approximately 16 of made in Italy wine. Net beneficiary sectors each year of important EU resources for promotion. Thanks to its common organization of the market, wine alone has over 100 million euros a year available to co-finance (50%) promotional projects abroad.