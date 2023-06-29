Home » EU, Meloni: “Migrants? We want more funds”. The EU insists: “Ratify the Mes”
EU, Meloni: "Migrants? We want more funds". The EU insists: "Ratify the Mes"

EU, Meloni: "Migrants? We want more funds". The EU insists: "Ratify the Mes"

“On the ECB I said what I think, we have already intervened on mortgages, it’s a sensitive topic”

“For us, the conclusions of the European Council are an excellent starting point. On migration, Tunisia, flexibility in the use of funds as regards economic matters, on the first steps for a European sovereign wealth fund, there are the Italian positions. ” The premier said so Giorgia Meloni at a press point in Brussels.

“The additional twelve billion” announced by Ursula von der Leyen for migration as part of the budget review “are a good starting point.

It is important to understand that to solve this problem we need money which should not be spent only on security. We need cooperation. The discussion is also open for the budget for the coming years. We’ll see what other countries say, but funds for migration and cooperation with third countries are a strategic point,” she added.

“On the subject of migration – continued Meloni – what is written today in the conclusions of the European Council was probably unthinkable eight months ago. We have really managed to change the point of view, also with the contribution of other nations, from the age-old division between countries of first arrival and countries of secondary movements to a single approach”.

“Italy has sent a document on the review of the long-term budget – he said – in which it essentially asks for two things above all: to take into account the instability of the North Africa and the Mediterranean and to consider, in the face of the rise in interest rates, the debts of the Next Generation taking into consideration the changed framework”.

“On the ECB I said what I think, we have already intervened on mortgages, it’s a sensitive topic. We need to do more, especially in the face of the choices that are being made. The Minister of Economy is discussing it, the government’s commitment must be daily”.

A two-day event (June 29 and 30) dedicated to the war in Ukraine, with the intention of strengthening support for Kiev, but also for other issues such as migration and Mes

The summit opens in Brussels, which will see among its main themes support for Kiev, with a speech by President Zelensky live on the web, migrations and the Mes. Possible tensions on the pact on migrants. Yesterday the approval of a majority resolution on the communications of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, confirms the will to postpone the debate on the European stability mechanism.

The European Council meets today at Bruxelles. A two-day event (June 29 and 30) dedicated to the war in Ukraine, with the intention of strengthening support for Kiev, but also for other issues such as migration and the Mes.

