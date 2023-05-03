EU, Meloni: “Short-sighted not to evaluate the new scenario in the stability pact”

Stability pact, Meloni: “Change scenario, short-sighted not to take it into account”

With the Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, “we decided to talk about how Europe must work in a difficult phase to guarantee security also in the economic sphere. Covid and the Russian aggression against Ukraine have changed the geopolitical scenario, including the economic one, and this issue cannot be ignored when we go to define the new rules on the Stability Pact”, explained the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at the end of the conversation at Palazzo Chigi with the Austrian leader.

“Europe – added Meloni – has set itself great objectives, which we share, namely the energy transition, the green transition and also the same support for Ukraine against the war of Russian aggression is one of our priorities. Compared to the proposal we have seen from the Commission, we think that the investments that are necessary for these strategies cannot be ignored”.

“It would be a short-sighted choice – he observed again – to focus on the green, digital transition, to focus on a greater capacity of the EU to invest in its own defense and then disregard these priorities”.

Giorgia Meloni meets the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Meloni: great synergy with Austria on immigration and defense of external borders

“A constant collaboration with Austria is essential for us. We are two nations that suffer from the strong pressure of migratory flows and this was one of the issues on which Austria and Italy have collaborated in recent months and intend to collaborate even more”, explains the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with the German Chancellor, Karl Nehammer. Emphasizing that there is a “great synergy” between Rome and Vienna on the issue of immigrationMeloni added: “We will have an important European Council in June, in which the EU Commission will be called to present more concretely the paradigm shift and the tools related to the paradigm shift that we have together asked for in defending the EU’s external borders, in the European management of migratory flows, in the attention to all routes, including the Mediterranean one, the maritime one, which clearly cannot be tackled like the others, but all routes and all external borders of the EU must be defended“. “On this – continued Meloni – we are collaborating and will collaborate even more in the coming weeks. There is great synergy between us”.

