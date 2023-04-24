EU-Mercosur Agreement 2.0 – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

The advocates of uncontrolled free trade are currently feeling the upswing and are starting a new attempt to bring the controversial EU-Mercosur agreement to a conclusion. In doing so, they play with the fears of the population and propagate that only more free trade can guarantee security of supply and secure access to the raw materials that we need for the energy transition. In fact, however, the agreement cements the role of the Mercosur countries as suppliers of raw materials. Concerns about catastrophic working conditions and massive environmental destruction are to be wiped off the table with an additional declaration.

Shelved, now warmed up

For almost a quarter of a century, the European Union has been negotiating with the four Mercosur countries Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay without success Association Agreement. The free trade project was criticized from the start. On June 28, 2019, a basic political agreement was finally reached, which triggered widespread protests from trade unions, environmental organizations and many other organizations at national and European level. The agreement was put on hold because of the numerous points of contention in climate and environmental protection as well as labor and human rights with the former government in Brazil under Jair Bolsonaro.

Business and the EU Commission are now pushing the Mercosur agreement

That has now all changed again. The EU-Mercosur deal should be completed by summer 2023. The current Swedish EU Council Presidency is extraordinarily pro-trade and that can be felt at the moment. The subsequent Spanish EU Presidency will also push the agreement because of the historical ties to the Mercosur countries. The German government is also flirting with the market in Brazil and its neighboring countries. The South American countries are important sales markets, e.g. for the automotive and chemical industries. In addition, there are strategically important raw materials and opportunities for the production of hydrogen in the region. According to business lobbies and the EU Commission, these countries will play a key role in climate protection in the EU in the future. The latter lists the Mercosur deal as one of its priority projects in the green industrial plan. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the other hand, would strive for a more sustainable economic development model that also includes the protection of the Amazon. According to the free traders, this would finally eliminate the concerns expressed by the critics.

Brazil and Argentina initially skeptical

Whether the South American side sees it that way remains to be seen. Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández already announced in the media in December last year that the agreement should be renegotiated because it was not balanced. In particular, the trade pact would endanger the auto industry in Brazil and Argentina. A similar thing happened recently top Brazilian diplomat voiced. He was not very pleased with the EU Commission’s recent ideas regarding a joint supplementary declaration to the agreement, which, for example, wants to anchor the Paris Agreement on climate protection more firmly in the Mercosur Pact. In Brazil’s view, new commitments would require renegotiation. The Commission does not want that.

A broad front in civil society wants a different trade policy

Social movements, civil society organisations, trade unions and farmers’ associations on both sides of the Atlantic have so far successfully fought together to prevent the trade agreement. The trade union movements in the EU and in the Mercosur countries have rejected the agreement because it unilaterally serves the interests of less export-oriented corporations. The regulations for compliance with basic labor and environmental standards have been formulated without any teeth. This is fatal: Brazil is one of them 10 worst countries in the world for working people and does not protect basic trade union rights, such as the right to freedom of association. In addition, there are no protective instruments for the industrial sector in the Mercosur countries, for regional value chains that have been painstakingly built up throughout Mercosur over many years, and last but not least for small and medium-sized companies. The unions therefore see a risk that the agreement will lead to job losses, precarious work and poorer wages and working conditions.

In any case, the Mercosur deal is poison for the climate and the environment. Because the agreement will not only prevent the destruction of the rainforest, but also the use of pesticides fueled in agriculture. Brazil allows the use of highly toxic pesticides that are banned in the EU. This massively damages the environment, but also the health of workers and the population in surrounding settlements. That’s why more than 200 organizations in the EU recently have one Alternative to the Mercosur agreement required. The aim must no longer be an increase in unbridled and uncontrolled trade and profits for a few, but a good life for all.

Splitting the Agreement – ​​or: How to Bypass Democratic Participation

In order to be able to conclude the EU-Mercosur agreement despite all concerns, the EU Commission has now considered a number of things. The EU-Mercosur agreement goes as Association Agreement beyond a classic free trade agreement, because it also contains a political part. While the trade section deals with topics such as tariffs, import quotas and non-tariff trade barriers, the political framework agreement regulates the cooperation between the states in general political and institutional issues. The crux of the matter is that association agreements, as “mixed agreements”, must be unanimously ratified by all member states. This in turn means that in each member state, the national parliaments, as democratically legitimate representatives of the population, must give their consent to the agreement. The Austrian parliament, for example, clearly rejects the EU-Mercosur agreement and explicitly states this in a binding opinion detained. Therefore, the Austrian federal government is obliged to express the Austrian no to Mercosur in all votes. The parliaments in the Netherlands and Wallonia, Belgium, for example, have also expressed negative views. In this way, the agreement can be prevented.

The EU Commission wants to circumvent this unwanted blockade by Agreement is divided into two parts (so-called “splitting”). As an exclusive EU competence, the trade part could then come into force without ratification by national parliaments. The broader political framework agreement, on the other hand, would remain subject to full ratification and thus only enter into force years later, if at all. This undemocratic approach is endorsed by trade unions, the Chamber of Labor and civil society heavily criticized. The existing resistance to the agreement and its role in human and labor rights violations, deforestation and climate change should be overturned in this way. Against a split but the Council of the European Union is also pronouncing itself. The deliberations of the EU Commission clearly show how attempts are being made to assert interests with less disregard for democratic processes.

An “additional tool” as a tranquilizer

However, the EU Commission’s tool kit for implementing the neoliberal free trade agenda has even more to offer: at the end of March, a Supplementary statement to the agreement leakeddrafted by the EU Commission in secret and already with the Mercosur countries was discussed. The additional instrument serves to refute criticism of the agreement that it contributes to deforestation, climate change and the deterioration of working conditions. In addition, the additional declaration essentially reaffirms what is already stated in the Mercosur deal itself in relation to sustainability. Reference is made to international agreements such as the Paris Climate Agreement, the Agreement on Biodiversity, the ILO core labor standards and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The big catch: The additional instrument sees itself merely as a joint declaration on the interpretation of the sustainability concerns of the agreement. Legally, this is an agreement on the interpretation of an agreement according to Article 31 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. This means that it is hierarchically under the agreement and can in no way interfere with it or even change it. This is not changed by the mantra-like repeated statement by Mercosur supporters who emphasize that the additional instrument is “legally binding”. After all, there are no sanctions if there are violations or set goals are not implemented. This means that the EU Commission is even falling short of its own targets, which it set last year communicatedto want to enforce trade sanctions for violations of sustainability provisions in future agreements.

No to neoliberal free trade and profits for a few

The existing criticism of the agreement thus remains unchanged. Under the motto “cars for meat”, few would benefit from this agreement, while workers and the environment would Cost have to wear. Against the background of the ever-worsening climate crisis, the harmful effects of trade on the climate, in particular through the international transport of goods, must also be addressed. The EU-Mercosur agreement is thus the antithesis of a sustainable EU trade policy. We must do everything in our power to prevent the ratification of the agreement.