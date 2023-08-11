Home » EU: New entry rules – the travel anger of Americans towards the EU
Business

EU: New entry rules – the travel anger of Americans towards the EU

by admin
EU: New entry rules – the travel anger of Americans towards the EU

This new rule does not really fit with the self-image of some Americans: Anyone who wants to travel to Europe from January 2024 must register online beforehand – and pay a processing fee of eight dollars.

This is met with incomprehension by many US citizens: “We are Americans,” writes a user on the Instagram social network. “We shouldn’t have to pay anything, we should be allowed to go anywhere without permission.”

With its so-called ETIAS program at the turn of the year, the EU is changing the entry regulations for holidaymakers from numerous third countries – including the USA. The Americans are venting their anger.

See also  Food for Brain - Only for the stomach? Eating is now also for the brain and soul - News

You may also like

Energy income 2023, what it is and who...

Society – Esken demands a quick concept for...

US inflation in line with expectations. Fed pause...

TV: satellite, internet or cable? TV users should...

U.S. Inflation Data Supports Fed’s Pause on Rate...

MSC, record 250,000 passengers in Italy on August...

Politics – CDU wants to align secret services...

Loans, full reimbursement of costs returns: what the...

Robert Habeck: “We’re not sick, but a bit...

Tapestry, brand shopping, the challenge among the giants...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy