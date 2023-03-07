EU, how the “Stability Pact” is changing. Green light from 27 countries

Per Italy one is coming good news from Europeit seems that by now it has been agreement reached for a shared agreement between the 27 EU countries to reform the “Stability pact“. The new scheme proposed by the Commission– we read in La Stampa – foresees paths of adjustment of specific debt for every countrydefined on multi-year basis and with the possibility of obtaining flexibility in change Of reforms e investments. It is in essence the application of the “modello Recovery” to EU public finance rules. The agreement will be formalized next Tuesday by the finance ministers all’Ecofinbut – according to what La Stampa reports – the text has already obtained the green light by all the members of the Economic and Financial Committee, the body that brings together the general directors of the ministries and which has the task of prepare the meetings of ministers.

Il document which will be approved by the ministers – authoritative EU sources explain – will reiterate that obviously i parameters of 3% (deficit) and 60% (debt) they won’t change: to do this you need a modification of the Treaties. But what will change – continues La Stampa – will be the path that the States will have to follow to achieve these objectives: definitely less steep. The current rules provide for targets of reduction of deficit and debt”standard“, defined at EU level and imposed on individual countries on an annual basis, while the Commission’s idea, which all governments now support, is to move to a system where are the individual states a submit plans con return routes spread over several years. An outlet valve that certainly meets the demands of countries such as Italyfrom the beginning favorable to the setting proposed by Commission.

Subscribe to the newsletter

