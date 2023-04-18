Home » EU: ok to the Chips Act, investments of €43 billion in the production of semiconductors
Business

The European Union has reached an agreement on the final version of the Chips Act, a €43 billion investment plan to increase the production of semiconductors in the Old Continent and reduce dependence on China and other Asian countries.

The plan, presented by Brussels in February 2022, aims to double the EU’s market share in semiconductors from 10% to 20% by 2030, to be less vulnerable to disruption of supply chains, in a period of increasing tensions geopolitics.

The deal comes as the Biden administration urges further restrictions on the sale of advanced chip-making equipment to China.

