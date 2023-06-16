EU Parliament splits over ‘nature restoration law’

The law on the restoration of nature splits the EU Parliament

If it was supposed to be the testing ground for the Green Deal, it didn’t go so well. The so-called “law on the restoration of nature” passed the vote that proposed its total rejection in the Environment Committee (Envi) of the European Parliament, but MEPs did not have time to approve the final textafter the discussion on the amendments went on for too long.

Draw in committee

The European People’s Party, the most numerous in the community hemicycle, had in fact presented a motion to reject the text in its entirety. Motion supported by the other right-wing political groups.

To be approved (and therefore lead to the rejection of the law), a majority of votes was needed. But the 88 MEPs of the Envi commission (Environment) were evenly divided between Yes and No, 44 ​​against 44.

The tie situation was repeated in many of the votes on the amendments, so much so that after more than three hours, MEPs realized they did not have time to finish the session and vote on the entire text, a necessary step for it to arrive in the plenary session. The discussion was postponed to 27 June.

Timmermans pressures

In an interview with The truththe shadow rapporteur of the EPP, the German deputy Christine Schneiderhe also recounted the pressure he received from the EU executive and in particular from the commissioner Frans Timmermans. “There have been individual meetings with MEPs, to convince them to support the law Nature Restoration. I was in Vice-President Timmermans’ office and also in the Environment Commissioner’s office, Virginijus Sinkevicius, in Strasbourg. They wanted to know what we needed to promote the law, and similar talks also took place with other MEPs, not just from my group. I wasn’t alone. There were also staff and other MEPs with me in the office and they wanted to know what to do to get me and my political group to vote in favor of this proposal. I exposed them my worries, which we addressed to the Commission for nine months. And that they are very important to me and to my group. And after they realized that we weren’t going to abandon our position, they immediately started saying, “Okay, if you don’t vote for it of the Natura law, the EPP will no longer obtain legislative initiatives that are important to you at this time.”

“I can’t accept blackmail”

“I can truly say what the mood of that conversation was very unpleasant – continues Schneider in the interview -, she was full of pressure and almost rude. I cannot accept blackmail against a democratically elected parliament and its members. I think Timmermans has divided the parliament with his behavior. Instead of working properly and presenting a good proposal on which we can discuss peacefully. By putting pressure on several MEPs relationships are damaged between the Commission and Parliament in the long term”.

The risks of the proposal

The Nature Restoration Act aims to restore the habitat and animal and plant species damaged by human activity and climate change, setting legally binding targets.

According to Ppe law will result in disastrous economic losses for farmers and fishermenwill endanger European supply chains. It will also raise food prices for consumers and hinder the development of renewable energies.

Claims contested by left-wing parties and NGOs, according to which restoring nature is compatible with economic activity and can indeed ensure the long-term vitality and productivity of the soil.