EU: Plan for nature conservation – 44 for, 44 against – the irreconcilable dispute over Europe’s fields

In a modest hall of the European Parliament, 88 MEPs voted on Tuesday on a law intended to turn back time. It aims to erase the traces of man, at least here and there. The so-called Nature Restoration Regulation is one of the most important environmental policy projects of the EU – and arguably the most controversial.

On Tuesday, the law failed for the time being. In Parliament’s Environment Committee, 44 MPs voted in favor, 44 against, a stalemate. The plenum is scheduled to vote next month. If no majority is reached again, the idea is likely to be dead for good.

The EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans, responsible for climate policy, presented the regulation almost exactly a year ago. It stipulates that by 2030 at least 20 percent of all damaged land and sea areas in Europe will be restored to their original state. The member states should also irrigate 30 percent of the dried up moors and allow 25,000 kilometers of straightened rivers to flow freely again. And on ten percent of the fields, tractors should no longer drive, but trees should grow and ponds be created.

The EU Commission hopes that all of this will help in the fight against climate change. Because forests bind carbon dioxide. If more trees are not planted, according to the authority, Europe is likely to miss the big goal of becoming the world‘s first climate-neutral continent by 2050. In addition, intact nature protects against droughts, fires and floods.

“Strong legislation to restore nature is good for the climate,” says MEP Jutta Paulus, who oversees the issue for the Greens. Anyone who speaks to politicians from the party in Brussels will notice that little seems to concern them as much as Timmerman’s nature regulation. And little seems to outrage them as much as the resistance of the Christian Democrats in the EU Parliament.

The EPP rejects the project, as does the right-wing ID parliamentary group, to which the AfD belongs, and parts of the Liberals. On the one hand, they fear an excessive burden on the farmers. On the other hand, they warn that the law endangers global food security. Their argument: The war in Ukraine – a major grain exporter – is already leading to shortages. Now the fields in the EU should not shrink as well.

Criticism from MPs and Prime Ministers

“The proposal is impractical, backward-looking and ideological,” says CDU MEP Christine Schneider. “It will lead to a reduction in agricultural and forest land and thus endanger our food security.” She regrets that it has come to this. “If the EU Commission had taken our concerns seriously a year ago,” says Schneider, “we wouldn’t be standing here today.”

Her colleague Peter Liese, the environmental policy spokesman for the EPP Group, called Tuesday’s vote a “resounding slap in the face for Commissioner Timmermans”. Liese calls on Timmermans to withdraw his bill and present a completely new one.

Criticism is also coming from Europe’s capitals. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said he wanted to put the law on hold for the time being. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said depriving agricultural land of food production was the wrong move. Denmark, Austria, Romania, Poland and the Netherlands made similar statements.

There is always controversy surrounding the Green Deal and the many policies and regulations that derive from it. There was the drama about the combustion engine end with Germany’s last-minute intervention. In the future, companies will have to ensure that their business partners in distant parts of the world comply with environmental standards. There is a planned ban on thousands of chemicals important to the industry.

But there has never been such a split in the EU as there was with the nature regulation. For the first time, it seems, environmental laws are going too far for a large proportion of Europe’s leaders. The question of whether it helps or hurts to turn part of the arable land back into wilderness is dividing Member States and Parliament.

And the fronts are hardened. Parliament’s Fisheries Committee and Agriculture Committee also rejected Timmerman’s proposal. And two weeks ago there was a vote in the Environment Committee, the result was 44 to 44. Green MPs applauded and hooted because they had at least prevented the Conservatives from overturning the law. The committee then voted on over 2,500 amendments, it took hours. Nevertheless, it did not lead to a nature regulation.

