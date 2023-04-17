EU plans new sanctions: This is how Russia’s economy is doing

Russia’s economy is burdened by the consequences of the Ukraine war and the sanctions. Getty Images

Russia’s economy is under great pressure as a result of the war of aggression against Ukraine. The European Union wants to increase this with new sanctions. How is Russia’s economy really doing? How are energy exports, the state deficit and the ruble developing? And what is the EU planning? We have compiled the most important developments for you.

Russia’s economy is heavily influenced by the war of aggression against Ukraine. High government spending on armaments supports the economy. But sanctions, lower income from energy imports, the brain drain and the lack of high technology are already leaving deep scars. In addition, the European Union has announced further sanctions against Russia.

While Russia’s government spending is rising rapidly, revenues are shrinking. In the first three months of 2023, the national deficit jumped to $29 billion. The ruble is under pressure. We summarize the most important developments in the Russian economy for you.

Economists and even those familiar with Russia currently only have limited reliable data on the Russian economy. Accordingly, they disagree on how Russia’s economy will develop this year. Important institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have raised their forecasts for economic growth in Russia several times this year. The IMF even believes Russia is capable of growth of 0.7 percent this year – that would be higher growth than Germany is forecasting. Russia’s economy is unlikely to collapse, at least in the short term. In the medium and long term, however, the prospects are much more negative.

read too IMF raises forecast for Russia again: Putin’s economy is growing steadily, while Germany, the focus of attention on the euro, is shrinking

economists warn against relying on official data from Moscow. The government is trying to use its statistics to paint a picture of a resilient economy that can withstand the sanctions. The negative consequences of the war and sanctions on the domestic economy are hidden in Russia’s official data.

“Since the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin’s economic data has become increasingly selective, omitting unfavorable data and releasing only those that are more favorable,” said two Yale University economists.

Alexej Bayer, an independent economist, subscribed to this view and said the situation in Russia is more negative than it seems in the official data.

“Russia’s economic statistics are a collection of lies and distortions,” Bayer said. “They should convince people at home that their economy is doing well despite the war, and people abroad that Western economic sanctions are not working and should therefore be lifted.”

read too Russia’s economic forecast is a “pure invention” born out of “Putin’s imagination,” say researchers at Yale University business/russlands-wirtschaftsprognose-nur-putins-fanatsie-so-experten/”>

3. Russia’s government deficit is growing

Russia’s national budget depends to a large extent on revenues from oil, gas and coal exports. But business with these resources is declining. Russia itself has restricted its gas exports to Europe, and even completely stopped exporting to Germany or Poland. The EU, in turn, has imposed a partial embargo on Russian oil. The G7 industrialized countries, consisting of Germany, Italy, France, Great Britain, Japan, Canada and the USA, adhere to a price limit for Russian oil. Russia does sell more oil to countries like China or India, but at a lower price.

As a result, in the first quarter of 2023, Russia’s energy export revenues fell by around 20 percent, or more than $15 billion. As the state simultaneously spends much more money on the war and on supporting the economy, Russia’s deficit has risen sharply. In the first quarter, it almost reached the level of the deficit planned for the year as a whole.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was optimistic the situation would improve in the coming months amid rising oil prices. In fact, oil prices on the world market have risen because the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, wants to reduce production.

Nonetheless some experts say that the country has lost its major export markets and this could eventually force the Kremlin to cut spending on infrastructure and social programs.

read too Russia’s two faces: Putin raises economic forecast, but war costs and sanctions are driving up the national deficit

4. The Russian ruble is depreciating

The Russian Rubel has its worst week against the dollar since last year behind and has lost more than five percent in value. Falling earnings from the country’s energy exports have caused the ruble to falter.

5. Russia’s dependence on China is growing

China and Russia have greatly expanded their foreign trade with each other. China more than doubled its exports to Russia in March. Russia’s deliveries to China grew by around 70 percent. For China, Russia is now a larger trading partner than Germany.

The Central Bank of Russia bought according to their own statements in March Chinese yuan worth 41.9 billion rubles and thus more than three times that of the previous month.

Putin praises the close relationship with China. That his country would become more dependent on China is an idea “envious people“. It is unclear whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will offer Russia in return for trade agreement Offers support for the war against Ukraine.

“A key channel for greater Chinese influence in Russia will be the Chinese yuan, which is now viewed by Russians as a safer reserve currency than the US dollar,” said Kpler analyst Viktor Katona.

read too War and sanctions: China‘s business with Russia is booming and is now bigger than with Germany china-handel-mit-russland-groesser-als-mit-deutschland-sanktionen-ukraine-krieg/”>

6. New EU sanctions against Russia’s economy

Despite all the uncertain data, it can be considered certain that Russia’s economy is ailing. In this situation, the country is now threatened with a new round of sanctions.

The EU confirmedthat the European Union is launching its eleventh package of sanctions against Russia. So far, there is no official information on what the new sanctions are aimed at. Previous rounds have covered Russia’s oil and gas exports, key technologies, access to its foreign exchange reserves, and individual and corporate wealth.

Germany now also wants to impose sanctions on Russia’s nuclear industry. “The Federal Government has therefore now spoken to the European Commission in favor of including the civil nuclear sector. That should be part of the next package of sanctions.” Among other things, the nuclear power Russia supplies uranium for nuclear fuel rods and stores radioactive waste.

This article has been translated from English. You can read the original here.