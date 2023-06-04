EU, Procaccini-Fidanza: “Satisfaction with Gemma’s entry into Fdi-Ecr”

EU, Procaccini-Fidanza: “Strong satisfaction with Chiara Gemma’s entry into the Fdi-Ecr delegation”

“We are very pleased with the entry of the MEP Clare Gemma in the delegation of Brothers of Italy al European Parliamentwe are certain that thanks to his great professionalism he will make a significant contribution to our work in Brussels”.

READ ALSO: Lobby case, Minister Urso denounces Report: “Giving false information”

So in a note the co-president of the Ecr-FdI group, Nicholas Procaccini and the head of the delegation of the Brothers of Italy to the European Parliament, Charles Fidanza. “Chiara Gemma – they explain – she had joined the Ecr group last February 15 and is a member of the social affairs and culture commissions. She was elected MEP in 2019, she is full professor of education teaching and special education at the University of Bari, focusing her activity in favor of a new culture of disability, she is also the author of numerous books and writings scientific’ ‘.

Pe, Gemma (FdI – Ecr): “Today I joined the Brothers of Italy. Ready to carry on the battles that distinguish me in Europe and in Italy”

“After joining the political family of European Conservatives and Reformists in February, today I formalize my entry into Brothers of Italy. I met the President in Rome Giorgia Meloni with which I immediately felt great harmony. I am ready to carry on, in Europe and in Italy, the battles that have always distinguished me, first of all the one in favor of the rights of fragile and disabled people, and then the voice of young people, of the School, of the University of my South”. So in a note the MEP of Fratelli d’Italia – Ecr Clare Gemma.

READ ALSO: Meloni and 007, after the preview of Affari Renzi launches wiretapping alarm

“As the only woman in the European delegation, I feel full responsibility for my role and I hope to carry it forward with commitment and seriousness as I have always done so far throughout my professional career. Thank you to all my fellow MEPs for the support and love shown. I am happy and honored to start this journey with you. Let’s move forward, important challenges await us”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

