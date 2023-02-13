The EU Commission raises its estimates for Italy

The EU Commission estimates that this year the Italian GDP will grow by 0.8% e next year by 1%. In November, he estimated that GDP would grow respectively by 0.3% and 1.1%. Il rate of inflation currently scheduled for this year is 6.1%, for next year it is 2.6% against the previous prediction which indicated respectively 6,6% e 2,3%. But in general, the economic prospects for the Eurozone and its member states are now rosier, after months of fearing the worst which, however, warns the European Commission, still lurks around the corner. Because it is true that “since autumn the economy has seen a number of positive developments”, first of all the gas price reductionbut it is also true that the uncertainties surrounding the economy “remain high”, starting with the “reopening of China“, seen as a potential risk factor.

Eurozone GDP to grow by 0.9% in 2023

However, the EU Commission has revised upward growth. Gross Domestic Product ofEurozone at 0.9% for this yearmore than half a point of GDP more than the estimates produced in November (0.3%). Thanks also to the resistance capacity of the Germania, whose figure is no longer the feared -0.6 percent, but 0.2 percent. An extra half point of growth is now also attributed to the economy of all 27 members of the twelve-star club. EU GDP will no longer see a weak 0.3%, but 0.8% at the end of this year. L’expected growth in 2024 it is 1.5% in the eurozone and 1.6% in the EU.

In 2023 inflation in Euroland at 5.6%

Despite the energy shock and resulting record inflation, the slowdown in the third quarter turned out to be “milder” than previously estimated and in the fourth quarter the EU economy recorded “large stagnation, instead of the 0.5 percent contraction expected in the autumn”, according to Brussels. In summary, “lThe EU economy is therefore set to narrowly escape the recession outlined in the autumn“.

As for the iinflation, the Community executive expects that in 2023 it will be, at the general level of Euroland, at 5.6% and no longer at 6.1%. The situation improves, therefore, and should also continue in 2024. Even more growth is expected for the year in question (that of the Eurozone at 1.5%, stable) and even less inflation (at 2.6%, almost halved compared to the values planned for the current year).