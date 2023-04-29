EU: reduce national debt – just how? | Economy | DW

At their informal meeting under the Swedish Presidency, the 27 finance ministers of the European Union agreed that the current rules on government debt from the Stability and Growth Pact no longer fit with financial reality. The pact was signed 26 years ago and renovated twice to stabilize the common currency, the euro.

Now, after years of the costly corona pandemic and the energy price crisis as a result of the Russian war against Ukraine, many countries have borrowed far beyond what is actually permitted. Italy and France are far beyond 100 percent of annual economic output. The average of the euro countries is 93 percent. At 66, Germany is only slightly above the magic limit of 60 percent total debt that the old stability pact stipulates. It shouldn’t stay that way.

EU Commissioner Gentiloni (1st from left) and President of the European Central Bank Lagarde (2nd from right) advise less government spending

IMF recommends less debt

Alfred Kammer, the European Director of the International Monetary Fund, told DW in Stockholm that in view of sluggish economic growth, high interest rates and high inflation, the member states of the EU must limit government spending and reduce debt. “We need more consolidation in the medium term in order to build up fiscal space and buffers, because the next crisis is bound to come. We need financial clout for this. Spending policy must be reoriented. We need productive investments for the future and the green transformation of the economy. ” Most EU finance ministers fully agree with this analysis. Just what to do?

New rules meet with criticism

The European Commission has put forward a proposal to reform debt rules that would give debtor countries more responsibility and less rigid debt reduction targets. Investments in green energy, digitization and defense are to be excluded from the debt calculation. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner thinks these rules are too lax, even though the EU Commission is sticking to the limits of 60 percent new debt and a three percent annual deficit. “We don’t have any clear guidelines as far as numbers are concerned and therefore no guarantee that debt and deficit will really go down,” complained Christian Lindner in Stockholm. The EU Commission wants to negotiate individual targets with each over-indebted country. Not a viable option for the German finance minister. State finances would thus be exposed to “political discretion”. “There is still a lot to discuss at the moment.”

Finance Minister Christian Lindner: “Germany is always constructive”

More leeway?

According to Lindner, Germany does not see itself alone in the role of the frugal. Italy and France, both highly indebted, are criticizing from a completely different angle. France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, wants to remove the clause that stipulates that new debt must fall by 0.5 percent every year if it is above 3 percent. At the request of Germany, this clause is included in the legislative proposal. Italy’s finance minister Giancarlo Giorgetti is flirting with a “golden rule” according to which debt incurred in connection with EU projects is not counted towards national debt. In the case of Italy, that is several billions that have to be spent on co-financing EU support measures.

EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, who proposed the new debt rules, was a little piqued by the criticism from all sides in Stockholm. “In the run-up, we consulted with the member states, the EU Parliament and the social partners, i.e. really with everyone. We presented a precisely balanced proposal. Now it is important that the member states really get involved constructively in the legislative process. ” That was probably an invitation to Germany and Italy to move.

It should be quick

The ministers don’t have much time left to reach an agreement. At the end of the year, the old debt rules that were suspended due to the corona pandemic should apply again. Then, theoretically, deficit procedures would have to be opened against half of the EU countries. One also wants to avoid this uncertainty with a view to nervous financial markets. Finance Minister Christian Lindner sees the time pressure as an advantage for the German position, because the southern, more indebted countries in particular are pushing for new rules. “However, we already have rules, we have a stability pact,” said Lindner. If there were no reform, the old rules would continue to apply. “We are not in a vacuum.”

Don’t spend with your hands anymore: After the pandemic, government spending should decrease

Avoid another disaster

The Stability Pact and the debt rules were on everyone’s lips in the EU, especially after the financial crisis and the subsequent sovereign debt crisis ten years ago. Greece had to be saved from bankruptcy and Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus also had to be supported. Italy was close. The penalties envisaged in the original Stability Pact were never applied because they would have finally plunged the cash-strapped states into financial abyss.

The situation in which the EU had to save its own member states financially should not be repeated, demanded Finance Minister Christian Lindner. Rising interest rates increase the cost of government debt. There is a risk that excessive debt will “strangle” the entire household, according to Lindner. “In the end we would then have to discuss joint liability again. That has to be ruled out.”