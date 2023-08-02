EU, Salvini to Affaritaliani: “The CDX governs without excluding anyone”

“In Europe the left has always ruled, with taxes, landings, anti-Italian regulations on houses, cars and food”

“We work for this, to include everything without excluding anyone”. She states that to Affaritaliani.it the secretary of the League, deputy prime minister and minister of transport and infrastructure Matthew Salvini commenting on the opening of the German Cdu president Friedrich Merz to agreements with the right-wing Afd.

Can a centre-right majority really be built in Europe after the 2024 vote? “The centre-right that the Italians have chosen, and which is governing well, will have the historic opportunity to finally change a Europe where the left has always ruled, with taxes, landings, anti-Italian regulations on houses, cars and food. No alliance in Brussels with the left, Macron and various comrades”, concludes Salvini.

