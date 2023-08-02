Home » EU, Salvini to Affaritaliani: “The CDX governs without excluding anyone”
Business

EU, Salvini to Affaritaliani: “The CDX governs without excluding anyone”

by admin
EU, Salvini to Affaritaliani: “The CDX governs without excluding anyone”

“In Europe the left has always ruled, with taxes, landings, anti-Italian regulations on houses, cars and food”

“We work for this, to include everything without excluding anyone”. She states that to Affaritaliani.it the secretary of the League, deputy prime minister and minister of transport and infrastructure Matthew Salvini commenting on the opening of the German Cdu president Friedrich Merz to agreements with the right-wing Afd.

Can a centre-right majority really be built in Europe after the 2024 vote? “The centre-right that the Italians have chosen, and which is governing well, will have the historic opportunity to finally change a Europe where the left has always ruled, with taxes, landings, anti-Italian regulations on houses, cars and food. No alliance in Brussels with the left, Macron and various comrades”, concludes Salvini.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Piazza Affari runs on the day of the ECB, banks galvanized by maxi-rate hike

You may also like

Climate protection: Economists criticize Hans-Werner sense for statement...

CVS to Lay Off 5,000 Employees as Part...

Mfe, revenues stable: half-year profit rises to 87...

China’s Dismal Economic Data Raises Concerns for Demand...

Maltese murder, Fontana attacked by his cellmate

Stock exchange podcast: Better than call money –...

Chongqing Panlong Pumped Storage Power Station Opens Gates...

Birkenstock to an $8 billion IPO. Barbie effect?

Fitch lowers US credit rating to AA+

Walmart Expands Advertising Reach with Third-Party Ads in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy