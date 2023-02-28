Home Business EU scam, Northern League Zambelli in trouble. €170,000 seized for “fraud”
Business

EU scam, Northern League Zambelli in trouble. €170,000 seized for “fraud”

by admin
EU scam, Northern League Zambelli in trouble. €170,000 seized for “fraud”

Fraud against the EU, Stefania Zambelli and the “MEP indemnity”

Stephanie ZambelliMEP at high altitude Lega at home in Salò, 51 years old ended up in the center of an inquiry by the European Prosecutor’s Office of Milan (Eppo), according to the investigators would have defrauded the EU in relation to parliamentary allowanceswrongly received. After Qatar-gate– we read in the Corriere della Sera – they are coming new legal problems for the Italian exponents. At the request of the prosecutors, the investigating judge of Brescia signed a seizure order preventive of over 172 thousand euros — current accounts and three cars — against Zambelli e you four of his assistants, in turn under investigation for aggravated fraud against the EU. He also gets involved Marco «Pacio» Pacini35 years, daughter’s boyfriend by Zambelli: the famous choreography in the post lockdown derby (the tribute to the healthcare personnel who covered the Curva Sud on November 7, 2021) was his work.

Always – continues the Corriere – very close to the undisputed leader Luca Lucci, already several times struck by Daspo and especially involved in the investigation of fights in the stands in the 2009 derby, Pacini had recently been involved in another affair cost the club a fine more 66 thousand euros. He was also among the curve heads founders of the Milan club «Secondo blu», designed for circumvent the rules which prevent the company from grant concessions sui tickets to the ultras who have received a Daspo. Even to him, Stefania Zambelli’s “service provider”, the investigating judge has impounded a car. Whoever investigates proceeds by assuming one misappropriation of resources funds allocated by the EU and mostly intended for payments of the collaborators of the MP’s staff.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Stellantis to invest $155m in three Indiana plants...

“Moments”, Pandora launches jewels dedicated to our passions

Bankers, a new extension to 30 April arrives...

Gold breaks biggest drop in 20 months, oil...

Oberrauch (Finestral): “Clarity on state bonuses”

European stock exchanges in no particular order, Piazza...

Mysteries of Kiev, hunt for the culprit of...

Electric cars, a turnover of over 300 billion...

Bank checks: the end of an era. Intesa...

Gardening machines are down, competition with low-cost products...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy