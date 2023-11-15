EU securitizations with the brakes still on five years after the reform

Listen to the audio version of the article

The crackdown of five years ago allowed the European securitization market to be put back into gear, and probably saved, but it continues to travel at a reduced speed and certainly less than what happens in the United States. It is a halfway turning point that impressed by the Securitization Regulation, which starting from 2019 also introduced a sort of “guarantee stamp” for STS operations – Simple, transparent and standardized – with the aim of regaining the trust of a market still shaken by the after-effects of the Lehman crisis, and the most recent data prove it.

I dati Afme

According to what was reported by Afme, the association representing operators on the financial markets in Europe, in the first nine months of the year the amount issued for these instruments, used for the transfer of credits through the creation of special vehicles, came close to 191 billion euros. It is true that this is a level that has not been reached since 2018, but the turnover does not appear remotely comparable to that of the years preceding the Great Financial Crisis, when in the Old Continent it even exceeded 800 billion in a year.

Even considering the value of all the securities actually present on the European market, the challenge remains unequal: as of last June 30th they were worth a total of just under 1,200 billion, when around 2007-2008 they stood at around 2 thousand billion. On the contrary, in the United States, where the storm that fully hit securitisations (and above all the investors who had subscribed to them) originated, the market had already reached 13.7 billion dollars in 2021, thus exceeding the size pre-Lehman (11.3 billion), according to what Esma, the European financial instruments and markets authority, found.

The question of rules

The comparison between the two sides of the Atlantic already offers some initial clues to explain the European delays, which as in many other situations in the financial world is also connected to the use of particularly stringent regulations: necessary in order to guarantee greater security of investors, but often far too excessive for the noble purposes it sets itself. In this case, the limits affect both those who issue the instruments (the so-called originators) and the investors themselves. «Insurance companies, which had played a leading role alongside traditional banking investors in the asset backed securities market, withdrew after the Lehman crisis and since then their presence has remained marginal», recognizes Pietro Bellone, partner of Allen Overy.

Difficulties for insurance…

Among the main reasons for such disaffection, the legal expert highlights «the costs associated with the due diligence required to be able to invest in securitization securities, which have become too high for insurance companies, which, given the risk assumed in non-STS operations, must furthermore, setting aside a much higher level of regulatory capital than a traditional investment in corporate or covered bonds”. There are also rules linked to the matching of deadlines, which are difficult to comply with for many securitized portfolios, as well as the need to create a guarantee deposit which limit the participation of companies as investors in synthetic STS securitisations.

