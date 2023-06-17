EU: senior official calls on other countries to ban 5G networks for Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE

A senior European Union official has called on more EU countries to ban Chinese telecoms firms Huawei and ZTE from their 5G networks, escalating tensions with Beijing.

Thierry Bretonthe EU commissioner for the internal market, said he wanted more member states to eliminate “high-risk” providers such as Huawei and ZTE from upgrading their mobile internet infrastructure, citing risks to national security.

In January 2020, the EU adopted a “5G cybersecurity toolbox” aimed at identifying risks arising from accepting certain 5G infrastructure providers into its rollout. This came as several countries, including the UK, were deciding to ban Huawei over security concerns.