EU short circuit: approves green plans but stops anti-pesticide regulation

Farmer sprays pesticide on crop

Lawmakers vote against proposal to reduce pesticide use by 2030

Last year the European Commission argued publicly that current rules limiting the use of chemical pesticides on the continent were too weak. So the Green group, with MP Sarah Wiener as rapporteur, has started a process to reduce its use by 50% by 2030 and to ban their use in areas such as public parks, playgrounds and schools.

After a series of amendments, the scope of the bill was reduced and a few days later the measure was rejected with 299 votes in favour, 207 against and 121 abstentions. The European Parliament has rejected the Commission’s proposal to reduce the sustainable use of plant protection products across Europe by 2030. Now, in order to pass, a law of this kind would have to be reformulated and start the whole process again from the beginning, with the new legislature, given that we will vote for the EU parliament from 6 to 9 June 2024.

The Union has already extended the use of the chemical herbicide glyphosate to the end of the year, a controversial decision even if the final renewal must be made by 14 December, because the current extension expires on 15 December 2023. For now, however, the blow has been dealt and pesticides will continue to be used despite widespread use having been known for decades is a major source of pollution, which contaminates water, soil and air, causes the loss of biodiversity and leads to resistance to pesticides.

“This is a very dark day for the health of society and the environment, and also for farmers who need to free themselves from agribusiness”, said Sarah Wiener, “to put it bluntly, the majority of MEPs attribute the profits of big farms to the health of our children and the planet.” “There will be no new regulation on the sustainable use of pesticides”

However, the balance between the needs of producers and those of consumers must be found.

The main The EU’s agricultural group, COPA-COGECA, welcomed the refusal of the bill and called for better dialogue between farmers and EU member states. The group considered the proposal, submitted to the vote, too ideological and unrealistic, for them the transition must be supported economically and gradually.

“Let’s not forget that this proposal was ideological from the beginning, without any connection to the reality of agriculture, proposing unrealistic transitions without the necessary funding”, the group said. “Let’s not forget that all this polarization could have been avoided and solutions could have been found without the ideological obstinacy of some decision makers.”

According to IFOAM Organics Europe, however, an organization that represents organic interests in Europe, the rampant use of synthetic pesticides represents a “significant burden” on the health of European citizens, and farmers in particular. Synthetic pesticides they are also the main cause of the disappearance of birds and insects in the European countryside and are largely responsible for polluting water with toxic substances.

“Organic farming is proof that it is possible to produce sufficient quality food without relying on synthetic pesticides,” notes the organic movement.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

