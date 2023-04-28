EU Stability Pact, Osnato: “We expected more, barricades on the deficit”

EU Stability Pact, Affaritaliani.it interview with Marco Osnato

The reform of the Stability Pact it is already looming as the grain of the grain for the Government. It is no coincidence that the proposal elaborated by the European Commission has left a bitter taste in the mouths of the parts of the executive, as demonstrated by the irritation expressed by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, today on the Corsera above all about the non-exclusion of Pnrr investments from the Pact. Not even the chairman of the House Finance Committee jumps for joy, Marco Osnato.

The deputy of the Brothers of Italy, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, in fact, says it immediately: “It’s not what we hoped for”. As for the possibility that the reform could penalize Italy, he warns: “In reality, it risks penalizing Europe as well because by continuing on the line of rigor for its own sake, it could further inflame the almost dormant anti-European spirits”.

President, is it right to maintain the parameters of the old pact?

The only things written in stone that I remember are the Tablets of Moses. I don’t think there is anything inevitable, but I think we can begin to understand that some parameters probably do not take into account the economic peculiarities of some states. Let’s look at Italy, for example. Let’s do it. Italy has a high public debt that needs to be reduced, but it also has historically very substantial private property that strengthens the entire country system. That’s why I say that instead of stubbornly asking for assets, cadastral revisions or anything that demeans it, we need to value it as an element of stability and estate. And maybe help her be a driving force for the economy.

Minister Giorgetti is annoyed by the non-exclusion of Pnrr investments from the new Stability Pact. What are now the fixed points on which Italy will keep the point in the negotiation?

Giorgetti says something very serious and that is not to include all the investments of the Pnrr in the ‘total account’ also because Italy being the nation that has the most investments of the Plan in absolute terms it would be the one most penalized. Not only that, but in this way there is the risk of mortifying other investments outside the Pnrr as well.

What are you going to keep the bar straight on, then?

On the return of the deficit with less draconian measures, first of all. But it is also important not to mortify the autonomous capacity of the states to carry out their own investment planning. What if Europe remained deaf to Italy’s requests? President Meloni has already explained that we want to stay in Europe and we believe that Europe is an opportunity. However, the EU must also consider our country an opportunity. As I have already said, we think that inevitability cannot be part of European policies and I am confident in this.

It is a fact that reassurances from the government are not enough for Germany and other frugal countries, despite the fact that the executive is in line with Draghi’s philosophy of keeping accounts. Perhaps the non-linear management of the Pnrr weighs?

I think Germany believes that Europe is at its service and that it needs hegemony to cover its obvious difficulties, starting with the banking system. However, I would distinguish your position from that of other countries. Dutch Prime Minister Rutte, who is the head of the frugal, for example, did not seem so hostile to our government’s policies.

Morale?

It is Germany that must change its bossy attitude towards Europe. Also because it is true that you give a lot to the EU, but it is equally true that you have received a lot in recent years and at the moment of unification.

The ratification of the Mes could help in negotiation, don’t you think?

I exclude do ut des. On the Mes as on the Stability Pact it is unthinkable that we will be prone to an attitude of closure in Europe. There must be room for discussion. Furthermore, the ratification of the European Stability Mechanism is an important issue because, as Meloni said, we are dealing with a little-used, rather expensive and cumbersome instrument. Furthermore, we have always believed that Europe should have thought of something more useful for the development of the member countries and above all of the contributing countries within the European Stability Mechanism. This is why for us it remains an agreement of little use for the development of cohesion and competitiveness policies.

