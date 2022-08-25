Strong European stocks on the back of stronger-than-expected data from Germany. The German economy is more resilient than estimates in the second quarter of 2022 with the final reading of German GDP marking a rise of 0.1% on a quarterly basis compared to the zero change in the preliminary reading and the Bloomberg consensus. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, German GDP instead showed growth of 1.7%, an improvement compared to the + 1.4% of the preliminary reading and market expectations. The German IFO index, on the other hand, stood at 88.5 points in August, down compared to the previous one (88.7 points), but better than the expected 86.8 points.

At 10:25 the Dax index marks + 0.8%, while the Stoxx 600 rises by 0.6% as does the Ftse Mib. Yesterday, Wall Street broke the three-session negative streak, while Chinese prices travel mixed after the government’s new measures to support the economy. “Thinner volumes than August mean volatility could creep in again if Powell’s speech were more aggressive than expected, which is likely to push the dollar higher again,” IG pundits remarked this morning.

The market’s attention has also focused on minutes of the last political meeting of the ECB It is on Jackson Hole symposium, which starts today and ends on Saturday 27 August. The hearing of the Fed president, Jerome Powell, is expected tomorrow at 16:00 Italian time.

In Europe, meanwhile, natural gas prices have risen further, intensifying an energy crisis that threatens the euro area economy and global prospects. Germany has approved new measures to limit consumption and Italy is ready to launch an energy saving plan.

On the Ttf in Amsterdam, the European reference hub for gas prices, gas futures went as far as 315 euros per megawattora, an increase of about 7% compared to yesterday’s close. Gazprom on August 31 will stop flows on the main Nord Stream pipeline for three days and the European authorities fear that supplies may not resume after this interruption.