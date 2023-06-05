EU stock exchanges cautious, crude oil is on the rise. Start of momentum for the Btp Valore: orders for over 1 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – They move in random order European stock exchanges that are unable to catch up with the Asian price lists, which have reached the third rise in a row thanks to the rise in the index Chinese SME and to the roof agreement al US debt. Waiting for Christine’s testimony Lagarde to the economic and monetary affairs committee at the European Parliament, from which important indications could emerge on the ECB’s next moves against inflation, oil stocks end up in the spotlight. During the OPEC+ meeting of the weekend, in fact, with very bright tones according to what was reported by the participants, theSaudi Arabia it said it was ready to cut production by a further million barrels a day, with the aim of “doing whatever is necessary to stabilize the market”. In addition, the enlarged cartel has reached an agreement to extend the cuts to 2024, setting the new target of crude oil production for next year at 40.46 million barrels per day. Thus the main indices of the Old Continent dance around parity, from Milan (FTSE MIB) to Paris (CAC 40), via London (FT-SE 100) and Frankfurt (DAX 30). And pending the batch of macro data from the session, in Italy we report the positive start for the placement of the new Btp Valuereserved for small savers, which already registers orders for over one billion euros.

Oil rallies in Piazza Affari, focus on Pirelli. Runs Mps

As far as individual stocks are concerned, in Piazza Affari on the FTSE MIB index it is precisely the oil companies that immediately take the lead with the trio Saipem, Tenaris and Eni. The utility sector is weak with Hera and A2a and luxury with Moncler while Pirelli & C remains in the spotlight after the rumors circulated over the weekend, according to which the Italian management would be at risk due to interference by the Chinese partner Sinochem and the Meloni Government would evaluate the use of the Golden Power. Instead, Banca Mps continues its run while recently the suggestions of a banking “third pole” with the Sienese institute as the center have returned to the fore.

BTp Valore: orders are running, over 1 billion of securities have already been subscribed

Orders are running high for the Btp Valore, the new bond launched by the Treasury and reserved for small savers. In just over an hour, bonds worth over 1 billion euro have already been subscribed. The issue of the BTp Valore began in these hours and will end on Friday 9 June, unless closed early. The bonds have guaranteed minimum coupon rates for the first issue of 3.25% for the first and second year and 4.00% for the third and fourth year. The BTp Valore is reserved for the retail market only and provides for six-monthly nominal coupons and a 4-year maturity with an extra final loyalty bonus equal to 0.5% of the invested capital.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance Loading…

Oil runs after OPEC+, euro below 1.07 dollars

Oil increased (+1.3% to 72.6 dollars per barrel for WTI expiring in July and +1.2% to 77 dollars for Brent in August) after theSaudi Arabia, during the weekend OPEC+ meeting, said it was ready to cut production by a further million barrels per day, with the aim of “doing everything necessary to stabilize the market”. On the currency market, the euro returns below 1.07 dollars and changes hands at 1.069 (from 1.076 on 2 May at the close). The euro/yen is at 149.984 and the dollar/yen at 140.26. Gas goes up by 6% to 25.2 euros per MWh while Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russia is ready to start.

Spread with Bund rises to 174 points, yield to 4.11%

Sharp increase for the spread between BTp and Bund in the Mts electronic secondary market. After the appreciation of the 10-year Italian bonds in the last session, which led to a reduction in the spread, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP and the same German maturity increases again, which is indicated at 174 basis points compared to the 166 of Friday 2 May. The yields of Italian bonds also rose: the ten-year benchmark on the MTS yields 4.11% compared to the 3.97% recorded in the last closing.